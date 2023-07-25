Rain fury: Telangana on Red alert, hill states brace for more downpour: Top updates

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a fresh weather forecast warning of ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall across India for the rest of the week. With the arrival of monsoon, hill states such as Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh are already experiencing intense spells of rain and destructive cloud bursts, disrupting normal life, forcing the temporary closure of schools, and causing massive damage to infrastructure.

A man takes shelter under a plastic sheet to protect himself during rainfall in Kolkata on Tuesday.(AFP)

Maharashtra and Gujarat also continued to face disruption due to flash floods and landslides in some areas, triggered by incessant rainfall over the past week. However, no relief is expected from the mayhem caused by heavy rainfall any time soon, as per the IMD.

Weather forecast for the next four days:

Northwest: Hilly states, Punjab Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh

The weather forecasting agency said that light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall expected in Punjab, Haryana till July 29. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Haryana on July 26.

Flood-hit Himachal Pradesh will also continue to experience rainfall till July 28. The IMD also said some places are likely to get ‘isolated very heavy rainfall’ on July 26-27.

Uttarakhand: The hill state will continue to receive rain showers till July 29 with heavy rainfall at some places on July 26 and July 28, the IMD said.

Uttar Pradesh will also receive rainfall during next four days. While western districts will get light to moderate, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall till July 29; eastern areas will see the impact of monsoon on July 28-29, the IMD said.

Rajasthan: Eastern districts will experience rainfall till July 27 while the western parts will get showers till July 26.

Jammu and Kashmir is expected to get rainfall on over the next two days as well, the weather warned.

Central India

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh: The IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected in the region till July 28, with isolated heavy rainfall at some places till July 27.

Madhya Pradesh: The western districts will experience rainfall on July 26. The eastern parts will see downpours till July 28, with heavy rainfall in some pockets on July 27.

West India:

Maharashtra and Goa: The IMD said light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected in Konkan and Goa and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till July 29. “Marathwada to expect rainfall on July 25…isolated ‘heavy to very heavy’ rainfall is possible in Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till July 26.”

Gujarat: The region will experience rainfall till July 27.

East India:

Odisha: The IMD predicted intense rainfall across the state till July 27 due to a low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal early on Tuesday. It issued an orange warning for Tuesday and Wednesday, alarming authorities to be prepared.

Bihar: Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall would occur across the state from July 28.

South India:

The weather body predicted widespread rainfall in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala till July 27. These regions will also get isolated heavy showers at some places. Coastal and north interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal will also see a similar weather pattern till July 26.

Telangana will continue to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall till July 27. “…heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in different districts from 8.30 AM of July 25 to 8.30 AM on July 29,” the IMD said.

Northeast:

The IMD predicted “isolated heavy rainfall over and Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya till July 29. The same would occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on July 28-29…Isolated very heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya on July 27-28.”

