Watch | Indian Coast Guard braves extreme weather for mid-sea medical evacuation

Amidst challenging weather, Indian Coast Guard executed a mid-sea medical evacuation of an Indian mariner suffering from a suspected stroke and partial paralysis onboard a private tanker off the Kerala coast. The indigenous Advance Light Helicopter (ALH) MK-III was used in the successful operation. India Coast Guard evacuated a critically ill Indian mariner from MT Global Star around 110 Miles NW of Kochi. (Indian Coast Guard)

The rescue operation was initiated after the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center (MRCC) in Mumbai received a request from MRCC Rome, Italy, about a 37-year-old crew member on the Panama-flagged vessel MT Global Star. The sailor was reported to be suffering from high blood pressure and a stroke while the vessel was 110 nautical miles from Kochi in the Arabian Sea due to machinery failure, a statement from Indian Coast Guard said.

Coast Guard Ship Arnvesh, on area patrol, was immediately diverted for the medical evacuation, but rough weather conditions made it challenging to disembark the patient. As a result, the Indian Coast Guard launched an ALH on Monday morning, braving gusty winds and rough seas to successfully evacuate the patient from a distance of 110 nm from Kochi.

The patient was handed over to the local agent for further medical care at Ernakulam, the statement added.

"#SAR In a daring ops amidst challenging weather @IndiaCoastGuard indigenous #ALHsaved another mariners life at sea onboard MT GLOBALSTAR 110Nm fm #Kochi. The rescue ops was coordinated by #MRCCKochi in coordination with CG Air Enclave, #Nedumbassery & #ICGSArnvesh," PRO Defence Kochi tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail