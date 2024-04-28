Weather updates: IMD issues heatwave alert in Kerala, schools closed in Tripura | Details

An elderly woman died due to sunstroke in Kerala's Palakkad district on Sunday. A health official stated that the 90-year-old woman was found dead in a canal in Elappully village on Sunday. The woman, a dementia patient, suffered a sunstroke while venturing out of her home. Her post-mortem revealed burn injuries on her body. Last week, a man was found dead with burn injuries in the same district. Women, covering their faces, walk amid sweltering heat.(HT Photo/Praveen Kumar)

Amid the heatwave conditions, the meteorological department issued a maximum temperature warning for 12 districts over the next five days. The women and child development department suspended preschool activities in anganwadis for a week. According to the IMD and the Kerala state disaster management authority, there's a possibility of a heatwave in certain areas in Kollam, Palakkad, and Thrissur districts.

"Maximum temperatures are very likely to be around 41°C in the Palakkad district, around 40°C in Kollam & Thrissur districts, around 38°C in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode & Kannur districts, and around 37°C in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Malappuram & Kasaragod districts, and around 36°C in Thiruvananthapuram district (3 to 5°C above normal) during April 28th to May 2nd, 2024," the weather agencies said.

Heatwave conditions in other parts of the country

In Bihar, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius. People in Patna are using numerous ways to keep themselves cool. The minimum temperature recorded on April 28 was 28.0 degrees Celsius in Patna, while the maximum temperature recorded on April 27 was 42.0 degrees Celsius.

In Tripura, the educational authorities announced the closure of schools from April 29 to May 1 to ensure the well-being of students, directorate of school education department of Tripura said.

Severe heatwave conditions are also likely to prevail in many places over Gangetic West Bengal, at isolated places over Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the IMD has said. Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are likely to be witnessed in other areas such as sub-Himalayan parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, East UP, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Karaikal, Rayalaseema and Interior Karnataka on April 30 (Monday), the IMD said in its latest update.

IMD earlier issued a ‘red alert’ (heatwave) for Odisha and West Bengal while an ‘orange alert’ for Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and a ‘yellow alert’ for eastern Uttar Pradesh was issued in the wake of the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in several states.

Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh were predicted to receive isolated heavy rainfall (64.5-115.5mm) during 28th-29th April 2024.

High temperature:

In Bengal, Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 41.3 degrees Celsius. Other places that recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are Burdwan (41.5), Krishnanagar (42.2), Asansol (42.2), Panagarh(44.2), and Kalaikunda (44.3).

Meanwhile, in sub-Himalayan West Bengal Malda and Balurghat recorded 41.0 degree Celsius. Other stations which recorded temperature nearing 40 degree Celsius are Bagdogra (37.8), Cooch Behar (37.6) and Jalpaiguri (37.2).

In Odisha, weather stations including Baripada, Angul, Bubaneshwar, Bubaneshwar, Cuttack and Balasore reported temperatures exceeding 40 degree Celsius.

In Telangana, Khammam, Mangapet, and Badrachalam reported 43.4, 45.3 and 43.8 degree Celsius respectively.