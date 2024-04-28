Weather updates: IMD issues heatwave alerts for Bengal, Odisha; rain relief likely in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘red alert’ (heatwave) for Odisha and West Bengal, an ‘orange alert’ for Bihar and Jharkhand, and a ‘yellow alert’ for eastern Uttar Pradesh and northern parts of Kerala in the wake of the severe heatwave conditions prevailing in several states. A commuter covering face with cloth to protect from heatwave on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, on Thursday, April 25, 2024. (Photo by Samir Jana/ Hindustan Times)

According to the weather department, the heatwave conditions are likely to get more severe with the possibility of further rise in maximum day temperatures in Bengal and Odisha due to the prevailing hot and humid conditions.

Soma Sen Roy, senior scientist at IMD, said to ANI, "Severe heatwave conditions are also being faced in Odisha, especially in North Odisha, although not like in West Bengal but severe enough for many days and hence a red alert has been issued for this part too."

High temperature:

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district recorded West Bengal's highest temperature on Saturday at 44.6 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata recorded the day's maximum temperature at 41.1 deg C. The other places which recorded above 40 degree Celsius temperatures are Medinipur(43.5), Bankura (43.2), Barrackpore (43.2), Bardhaman (43), Asansol (42.5), Purulia (42.7) and Sriniketan (42).

Meanwhile, in Odisha, the industrial town of Angul recorded a blistering 44.7 degrees Celsius, while Bhubaneswar, the state capital, sweltered at 44.6 degrees Celsius, breaching the 44-degree mark for the first time this season. Further, Baripada recorded 44.2 degrees Celsius , while Boudh, Dhenkanal and Bhawanipatna recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius maximum day temperatures on Saturday.

The weather office forecast a gradual increase in day temperature by one to two deg Centigrade in the next three days and thereafter no large change for the subsequent two days.

Weather in Delhi-NCR:

The residents of Delhi-NCR got a little respite from the scorching heat after Friday's spell of rainfall brought down the maximum temperature in the capital from 40.5°C to 38°C on Saturday. IMD forecasts predict partly cloudy skies over the weekend. However, it further predicted that the maximum temperature will cross the 40°C mark again by Monday.

Delhi’s air quality improved slightly, clocking an air quality index (AQI) of 163, classified as “moderate”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board

IMD's rain forecast:

Meanwhile, the weather agency has predicted light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu during the morning hours on Sunday.

The IMD also forecast rainfall and lightning over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha region of Maharashtra, and north Telangana in the morning hours today. It also predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms over the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland and Manipur on Sunday.

Additionally, intermittent rain accompanied by thunderstorms and hail lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, while the tribal areas received fresh snowfall on Saturday, causing a sharp dip in the mercury. Over 60 roads including Atal Tunnel-Rohtang Pass, Grmphu-Losar and Darcha- Sarchu -- were closed for traffic amid snowfall.

The local IMD office has issued an orange warning for heavy rain and thunderstorm, accompanied by hail and gusty winds at isolated places on Monday and a yellow alert for thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and gusty winds at isolated places on Sunday and Tuesday in the hill state.