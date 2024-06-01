 Weather updates: IMD says heatwave in north India to reduce in next 2 days, predicts rain for Bengal, these states | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weather updates: IMD says heatwave in north India to reduce in next 2 days, predicts rain for Bengal, these states

ByHT News Desk
Jun 01, 2024 04:49 PM IST

Several states in north and central India have been reeling under an intense heatwave, with the mercury rising above 45 degrees Celsius in many cities.

The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said heatwave conditions over northwest, central, and east India will gradually reduce over the next two days.

Women wearing scarves walk in a garden on a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 30, 2024,(AFP)
Women wearing scarves walk in a garden on a hot summer day in New Delhi on May 30, 2024,(AFP)

“Gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over northwest & east India during next 2-3 days and no significant change thereafter,” the weather agency said in its latest forecast. “A gradual fall in maximum temperatures by 2-3°C very likely over Central India during the next 5 days,” the IMD added.

The gradual fall in temperature is likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi, West and East Uttar Pradesh, West Rajasthan and East Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha.

Most of these states in north and central India have been reeling from an intense heatwave, with the mercury rising above 45 degrees Celsius in many cities.

On Friday, at least 40 suspected heat-related deaths, 25 of them of staff deployed on Lok Sabha poll duty in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were reported as heatwave conditions gripped a large swathe of the country.

The Kanpur (IAF) weather station recorded the maximum temperature in the country at 48.2. Haryana's Sirsa was the second hottest place at 47.8 degree Celsius. Delhi's Ayanagar recorded the maximum temperature for the city at 47 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, IMD’s daily evening bulletin reported a maximum temperature of 52.9°C at Mungeshpur – the highest in the country – but it was withdrawn later.

Rainfall likely in northeast India and southern peninsula

Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India and south peninsular India during the next 4-5 days, the weather department said.

"Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next seven days.

It also predicted rainfall scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) in Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Konkan & Goa during the next 5 days.

“Isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala & Mahe during next 5 days,” it added.

Weather updates: IMD says heatwave in north India to reduce in next 2 days, predicts rain for Bengal, these states
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Saturday, June 01, 2024
