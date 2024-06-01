A duststorm accompanied by gusty winds is sweeping across Delhi and its adjoining areas. Delhi weather: Duststorm sweeps Delhi-NCR after scorching heat(ANI)

The weather department predicted generally cloudy skies, heatwave conditions and dust storm or thunderstorm with very light rain accompanied by gusty winds for the day.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The change in weather has brought much-needed respite from scorching heat to the citizens.

On Friday, the maximum temperature in the city shot up marginally, making it the sixth consecutive day when Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a thermometer high above the 45-degree mark.

In the last two weeks of May, Delhi’s temperatures have been unusually above normal levels with Mungeshpur breaking the national record and clocking a broiling high of 52.3°C on Wednesday.

The maximum and minimum were 45.6°C and 30.4°C, respectively a day before.

With the month ending on Friday, May this year was the hottest since 2013, when the average of the city’s maximum was 41.5°C.

Delhi recorded an average maximum of 41.4°C in May this year. This was 1.5°C above the long-period average (LPA) of 39.9°C.

According to IMD, the maximum temperature in the city is expected to go down to 42°C by Sunday and gradually increase again. The minimum temperature is expected to oscillate between 29°C and 30°C for the next few days.

Earlier this week, Delhi's peak power demand reached 8302 MW – the highest ever. This new peak surpassed the previous record of 8000 MW set just days earlier on May 22.

According to the experts, the surge in power demand is primarily due to the hot weather, which is prompting residents to increase their use of air conditioners and coolers, thus driving up electricity consumption.

"The persistent heat wave across North India is leading to a sharp demand surge for electricity in the National Capital. The peak power demand in Delhi hit a new record of 8302 MW (as per SLDC). At Tata Power-DDL's end, we successfully met our highest-ever peak power demand of 2339 MW and have made sufficient arrangements to meet the demand," a spokesperson of Tata Power-DDL had told ANI.