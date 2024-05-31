Max temp stays above 45°C for sixth day; IMD predicts rain over weekend

The maximum temperature on Friday shot up marginally, making it the sixth consecutive day when Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, recorded a thermometer high above the 45-degree mark, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday, the “real-feel” temperature or heat index of the Capital was 44°C. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

However, IMD said that relief is likely around the corner with the weather agency predicting light to moderate rain over the weekend in parts of the city, subsequently bringing the maximum down, though not considerably. It has issued a “yellow alert” in this regard.

The maximum on Friday was logged at 45.8°C, which was still six degrees above normal and the minimum was 29°C, two degrees above normal. In the last two weeks of May, Delhi’s temperatures have been unusually above normal levels with Mungeshpur breaking the national record and clocking a broiling high of 52.3°C on Wednesday — compared to which Friday’s temperature was easing. According to IMD, if the maximum is 4.5°C or more above normal, it is considered a heatwave.

The maximum and minimum were 45.6°C and 30.4°C, respectively a day before.

With the month ending on Friday, May this year was the hottest since 2013, when the average of the city’s maximum was 41.5°C.

Delhi recorded an average maximum of 41.4°C in May this year. This was 1.5°C above the long-period average (LPA) of 39.9°C.

“We can expect generally cloudy skies throughout Saturday. Heatwave conditions might be observed in isolated places and thunderstorms, accompanied by dust storms and drizzle might also be recorded,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at IMD.

“This is due to the influence of the western disturbances. The thunderstorm is expected to continue through Sunday and might bring the temperature down as well,” Srivastava added.

According to IMD, the maximum is expected to go down to 42°C by Sunday and gradually increase again. The minimum is expected to oscillate between 29°C and 30°C for the next few days.

Meanwhile, Mungeshpur in Delhi’s outskirts continued to be scorched and logged the highest maximum at 49.6°C, followed by 49.4°C at Narela and 49.2°C at Najafgarh.

On Friday, the “real-feel” temperature or heat index of the Capital was 44°C, the same as the day before. Another measure, which reflects conditions someone will find outdoors is the wet-bulb temperature. Once this measure crosses 32°C, people are at extreme risk of adverse health effects. The value on Friday stood close to 24.44°C, assuming a humidity level of 15% and a peak temperature of 45.8°C.

Other weather stations where a moderate to severe heat wave was recorded were Palam (46.7°C - six degrees above normal), Ridge (46.4°C - seven degrees above normal), Ayanagar (47°C - six degrees above normal) and Lodhi Road (46.1°C - six degrees above normal).

it is considered a severe heat wave if the maximum is more than 6.5°C above normal,

Delhi’s air quality improved on Friday. The city recorded a 24-hour average air quality index reading of 190 (moderate) at 4pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s national bulletin. The AQI was 227 (poor) a day before.

The Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi has forecast Delhi’s air to stay in the “poor” category over the weekend.

According to records available at the National Data Centre, Ayanagar recorded 47°C on Friday which is the second-highest maximum ever recorded at this weather station. The highest was recorded as 47.4°C on May 28, 1988. The last time the weather station recorded 47°C was on June 11, 2019, and on May 24, 2013, before that.

Similarly, IMD records also show that Ridge recorded a maximum of 46.4°C on Friday. The last time the weather station recorded this maximum was May 24, 2013. This was also the second-highest maximum for the station. The highest was 47.2°C on May 16, 2022.