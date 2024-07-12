Weather updates: IMD issues orange alert for Gujarat, Goa and Uttarakhand; Delhi to get light showers today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for parts of Gujarat and Goa, indicating the possibility of very heavy rain on Friday. Parts of Maharashtra are under the orange alert from July 13 to July 15 in anticipation of heavy rainfall. The northeast region is predicted to experience extremely heavy rainfall, with a red alert issued for Meghalaya on Friday. In anticipation of heavy rainfall, parts of Maharashtra are under an ‘orange alert’ from Saturday, July 13, to July 15. (File)(Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

In the national capital, the IMD forecast suggests a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at speeds of 25 to 35 kmph on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be approximately 28 degrees Celsius. According to the regional weather centre in New Delhi, the city will have a generally cloudy sky with very light rain expected until July 17.

Rain warnings for the day

Maharashtra: Very heavy rain is forecasted for parts of Maharashtra with an orange alert issued for five districts – Pune, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Satara – while a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rain is in place for other parts of the state on Friday.

Gujarat: An orange alert has been announced for parts of Gujarat, with the IMD predicting very heavy rainfall. The rest of the state is also likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning, as per the regional meteorological centre in Ahmedabad.

Konkan and Goa: The IMD has issued an orange alert for the Konkan and Goa region, predicting very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm on Friday. According to the forecast, this heavy rainfall is expected to continue until July 15.

Uttarakhand: The weather forecasting agency predicts very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand on Friday and has issued an orange warning for the state.

Rain in these states in the coming days

- According to the IMD, isolated heavy rainfall is expected over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Karnataka, Gujarat Region, and South Interior Karnataka until July 15. An ‘orange alert’ has been issued for coastal Karnataka for very heavy rainfall from July 13 to 15 and for Saurashtra & Kutch on Friday.

- Telangana, Kerala & Mahe, and North Interior Karnataka will experience isolated heavy rainfall from Friday until July 15. Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam will see heavy rain on July 14 and 15, and Rayalaseema on July 15.

- Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, and Northeast India. Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall is expected over Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha in the next 5 days.

- Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on July 11; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, and Arunachal Pradesh from July 11 to 14; Assam & Meghalaya from July 11 to 15. Isolated heavy rainfall is also expected over Odisha from July 13 to 15, Andaman & Nicobar Islands on July 13 and 14, and Nagaland and Manipur on July 11, 14, and 15.

- Isolated very heavy rainfall is also likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Bihar on July 11 and 12, and Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Meghalaya on Friday.

- Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand, West Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh until July 15; East Uttar Pradesh until July 14; East Madhya Pradesh from Friday to July 15; West Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on Friday; Himachal Pradesh until July 13; Jammu on Friday and Saturday; north Haryana on Friday; East Rajasthan until July 15; Vidarbha from July 13 to 15.