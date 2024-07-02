Weather updates: Heavy rainfall lashes Gujarat, IMD's rain alert for Delhi today

Weather updates: Heavy rain lashed Gujarat for the second consecutive day on Monday, with Kalyanpur taluka in Devbhumi Dwarka district receiving 174 millimetres of rainfall in a 12-hour period ending at 6pm, news agency PTI reported. A man covers himself with a plastic sheet amid heavy rainfall in Surat.(ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for several districts in the state till Tuesday, June 2. The weather department has predicted extremely heavy showers across Surat, Navsari, Valsad in south Gujarat as well as Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Dwarka and Kutch districts in Saurashtra-Kutch region.

It also said that heavy to very heavy rain will continue in several regions in the state until July 3.

"On July 2, parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra may receive very heavy rains at isolated places, while heavy rain would lash several parts of north Gujarat, central Gujarat and Saurashtra region. On July 3, very heavy rains would occur in Surat, Navsari, Valsad and in Daman and Dadra Nagar Haveli," the IMD said in a release.

The state is experiencing a wet spell due to two cyclonic circulation over north as well as the south of the state, according to IMD.

Delhi on 'orange' alert



The IMD has issued an "orange" alert in Delhi from July 2 to July 3. The forecast predicts a cloudy sky for the next seven days, with moderate to heavy rain on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Private weather-forecasting agency Skymet has also predicted a resurgence in rain activity in the Capital starting from July 2.

"The past two days have seen some respite from the downpours in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region). However, weather experts predict a resurgence in rain activity, likely intensified rainfall over Delhi starting from July 2," private weather-forecasting agency Skymet said in a post on X.



Even though the IMD had predicted moderate to heavy rainfall and the capital was on an "orange" alert on Monday, no rainfall was recorded.

Here's what IMD predicted in latest weather forecast:



Fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning very likely over Northwest and Central India during next 5 days.

Isolated heavy thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Northwest and Central India during the next five days. Rainfall is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-ChandigarhDelhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, and West Madhya Pradesh from July 1 to July 5; West Rajasthan on July 5; East Madhya Pradesh on July 3 and July 4; and Chhattisgarh on July 2-3.

Himachal Pradesh is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on July 2.

Heavy to very rainfall is also likely along the coastal areas on Karnataka on July 4 and July 5.

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh on July 4 and July 5 and in Assam & Meghalaya on July 2.

