Weather office issues ‘orange alert’ for these states , amid thunderstorm warning in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for Haryana, north-east Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and predicted thunderstorm along with light to moderated rainfall in Delhi for the next two days. It said that the current developments in the weather condition is due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea.

The weather agency in its forecast predicted possibility of heavy rain in north-east Uttar Pradesh and thunderstorm in other areas on Sunday.

"Due to the moisture from the Arabian Sea, northwest India will have similar weather today and tomorrow. From tomorrow its effect will be mainly in UP and will reduce from the next day onwards. There will be thunderstorms in North-Western India for 5 days. There is a possibility of thunderstorms in Delhi for the next 3-4 days," Dr Soma Sen Roy, IMD scientist, said.

Earlier in the day, strong winds and thunderstorm lashed Delhi-NCR giving respite from heatwave.

The weather department also predicted rain in national capital for the next two to three days and no heat wave is predicted until May 30.

Similar conditions were also witnessed in Rajasthan where thunderstorms coupled with gusty winds and light to moderate rains were recorded at isolated pockets in the state in the last 24 hours.

According to a PTI report, a total of 13 deaths related to rain and storm have been reported in the state in the last two days.

(With inputs from agencies)

