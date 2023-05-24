Expect rain, drop in temperature in U.P. today: IMD

The India Meteorological department (IMD) has predicted rain in most places in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday and at isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. The day temperature may drop by four to six degrees Celsius which will bring relief to the people braving temperatures in excess of 40 degrees for the last several days. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The forecast for Lucknow is generally cloudy skies towards afternoon and evening with one or two spells of rain/thundershower in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures in the state capital are likely to be 36 degrees Celsius and 23 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Thursday.

The Met department has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squalls (50-60kmph) likely at isolated places in West and East UP for the next two days. Hailstorms are very likely at isolated places in West UP. “The Western Disturbance system will result in rain,” said Mohd Danish, in-charge of the Met department, Lucknow.

On Wednesday, Banda remained the hottest place in U.P. with maximum temperature soaring to 44.6 degrees Celsius, Jhansi and Etawah 43, Hamirpur and Churk 41.2, Kanpur 40.9, Orai and Fursatganj 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 38.2 and 26.8 degrees Celsius.