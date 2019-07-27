Week after Sonbhadra visit, Priyanka Gandhi helps kin of those killed

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday tweeted that Congress leaders had visited village Umbha in Sonbhadra and handed over a cheque to the families of those killed in the massacre on July 17.

“After the massacre in (Umbha) Sonbhadra, I tried to ensure that the voice of the people of Umbha is heard. They realized that they are not alone. People are with them,” Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet.

On her instruction, a Congress delegation led by national secretary Bajirao Khade visited Umbha village and handed over cheques worth Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in Umbha village.

“I also called on them (families of those killed in Umbha village) and tried to share their grief and pain. I announced monetary assistant. A Congress leader visited the village today and gave cheques of financial assistance to the families of the victims,” she further tweeted.

The party also provided a cheque worth Rs 1 lakh each to the families of those injured in the firing.

Khade called on the families of the victims and assured them of all possible help in future too.

The Congress delegation comprised of former MLA Ajay Rai, Lalitesh Pati Tripathi and senior Congress leader Rajesh Mishra among others.

“What the Congress says, it fulfils,” Rai said, adding that the announcement made by the party general secretary was fulfilled on the eighth day after she promised monetary help.

Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi was stopped in Narayanpur of Mirzapur district when she was on her way to Umbha village last Friday. The Congress General Secretary was detained and was taken to Chunar fort. She staged a dharna against her detention and announced that she would go back only after meeting the families of the victims of the Umbha firing.

On the following day, she continued her dharna. After getting to know about her presence in the fort, 15 people, including the kin of the victims from Umbha village reached the fort. Priyanka Gandhi assured them of help. She announced that the Congress would provide Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the firing.

“Within a week, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fulfilled her promise to provide compensation to the families of the victims,” Ramraj, a local said, adding that every family of the village was grateful to the Congress general secretary.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 22:13 IST