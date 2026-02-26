Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Feb 27-March 1)
Six artists weave connections through a shared journey inward, exploring transformation, inviting viewers into an interlaced narrative shaped by movement and reflection
Interlace II (Art Show)
Friday; 10am onwards
Vajira Art Gallery, ECR
Explore cultural identity and migration with Korean ink on hanji (Korean mulberry paper). Sonamou, a Paris-based Korean artists’ collective, presents an exhibition that explores artistic dialogue and cultural exchange between India and Korea. Six artists weave connections through a shared journey inward, exploring transformation, inviting viewers into an interlaced narrative shaped by movement and reflection.
Free
Rooted in Raga, Shaped by Jazz (Music Performance)
Saturday; 11am
Kat and Kin Coffee Roasters, Neelankarai
The Gautam Menon Quartet brings its ethno-jazz sound to a breezy Saturday morning coffee-concert. Built around ragas and a fair bit of improvisation, Vivek Ayer, Divyam Mehrotra, Gautam Menon and Akhilesh Subramanian converse in rhythm between tradition and experimentation.
₹499. Book on BookmyShow
LangFest 2026 (Cultural Festival)
Saturday; 10am-6pm
DakshinaChitra Museum, Muttukadu
At the sixth edition of LangFest, the theme, Histories in Plural, finds its voice across a weekend of fascinating conversations and live performances. Highlights include feminist writer and activist Urvashi Butalia exploring the history of the feminist movement and writing in India. The prodigious author of Lords of the Deccan and public historian Aniruddh Kanisetti presents ‘Hot Topic Cold Facts’ as he dissects the tricky terrain of presenting factual history in a post-truth world.
Free. Register at Dakshinachitra.net
Scarborough Fair (Pop up Choir)
Saturday; 5pm-7.30pm
Studio Loco, Luz Church Road
If you’re a seasoned crooner or bathroom singer or just choir curious, this is a fun way to spend your Saturday. Oshi’s Vocal Academy and Studio Loco present a pop-up choir that invites diverse city voices, young and old to render the beautiful hit Scarborough Fair. Participants learn how to build a melody, harmonise with strangers, figure out their own range, and split into parts on the go. Come solo or with a parent/ partner/ friend, just bring your enthusiasm and a bottle of water!
DM +91 9600670541 to register
Alfaaz ki Mehfil: Lecture on the Rocks (Poetry and Prose)
Saturday; 8pm
The Beach Terrace, ECR
If you find yourself enthralled by the sheer poetry of Urdu, attend this edition of Lecture on the Rocks. It aims to take participants on a mellifluous journey exploring the history of languages that evolved into Urdu, including the words that crossed multiple regions, languages, and dialects. Alfaaz is a congregation of the spoken and written Urdu word, presented by Satya Prabhakar, author of Alfaaz ki Mehfil. A copy of the book and a drink are included in the ticket price.
₹899 (early bird), ₹1199 (regular ticket). Tickets on Kynhood
Phulka Dots (Musical Comedy)
Sunday; 7.30pm
Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam
Amrita Bendre, is a Momic, that rare breed of comic that finds the funny in the mundane everyday mommy routine. She blends contemporary music with Bollywood parodies, cooking fails, financial woes and scheduling chaos to bring a lively hour and a half musical-comic performance to the city.
₹499. Book on BookmyShow