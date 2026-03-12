Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (March 13-15)

An Evening of Sukoon (Baithak and Ghazals) The baithak, loved across seven cities, comes to Namma Chennai. (Image sourced from GCC services website)

Saturday; 6pm

Victoria Public Hall

The baithak, loved across seven cities, comes to Namma Chennai. Utkarsh Sharma presents soul-stirring music that blends the ghazals of Jagjit Singh, melodies of Kishore Kumar, and the poetry of Gulzar, all with the jugalbandi of the tabla, sarangi and harmonium. The evening starts with chai, then moves to qisse and ghazals, following the sufi tradition.

₹4720. Book on OnceUponIndia.com

No Street for Older (Wo)men (Lecture)

Sunday; 4pm

Black Orchid, RA Puram

While pursuing his PhD, Dr Prajwal Nagesh travelled with older adults, and lived in one of Bengaluru’s oldest slums, trying to understand what it means for seniors to commute in Indian cities. In this lecture, Prajwal brings you closer to the ground reality of urban planning in cities like Chennai, while exploring a bird’s eye view of India’s urban policymakers and their struggle to design for all demographics.

₹1199. Book on Kynhood

The Fabric of Truth: Silk, Authenticity, and Tamil Nadu’s Forgotten Textiles (Lecture)

Sunday; 4pm-6pm

Bhola and Blonde, KNK Road

What makes silk truly shine? Can a power-loom mimic the soul behind handwoven silk? To unravel these threads, textile researcher and revivalist Gayatri KK weaves a tapestry of history, politics and the science of silk in Tamil Nadu. From less-popular weaving traditions that shaped the state’s textile history, Gayathri will display samples from her personal archival collection, giving attendees the chance to see, touch, and examine rare textiles up close.

₹799. Book on Kynhood (inclusive of 1 mocktail/ beer/coffee)

Pan Indians: A Stand-up Comedy Show

Sunday; 6pm

Trinity Studio, Kodambakkam

Comedy meets cultural fusion as a Malayali product manager, a Rajasthani freelancer and a Tamil filmmaker take the stage to bring you laughs from unlikely corners of the country and of life. Unlike pan-Indian films that aim to please everyone but satisfy no one, this trio promises not to disappoint. (Limited car parking at the venue, please consider cab or public transport)

₹ 250. Book on BookmyShow