    Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (March 6-8)

    Celebrate the power of the woman’s voice and her stories at a Women’s Day Special Open Mic, featuring music, poetry, storytelling, and stand-up performances.

    Published on: Mar 05, 2026 11:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Shakti: Threads of Female Power (exhibition)

    Aval celebrates the feminine spirit through collective expression, so bring an open mind and a generous heart. (BMS)
    Aval celebrates the feminine spirit through collective expression, so bring an open mind and a generous heart. (BMS)

    Goethe-Institut Chennai and Alliance Française of Madras host a textile-based exhibition shaped by five women artists of German, French and Indian origin. Rooted in Indian textile traditions, explore the feminine force through strength, intuition and healing. There are workshops on natural dyeing, Jamkkalam weaving and needle felting through the weekend.

    When: Saturday and Sunday; 6pm

    Where: Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras

    Entry is free

    Ranis of INDIA (storytelling)

    Vikram Sridhar, a performance storyteller, brings a special collection oral, folk, mythical and historical stories about lesser-known or completely forgotten women rulers of India. Over one hour, through storytelling and folk songs, Sridhar discusses Indian queens, women rulers, administrators and change-makers who have changed both history and heritage

    When: Saturday; 11am

    Where: IDAM, Kodambakkam

    Entry: 249; tickets on BookMyShow

    Wi-Fi? Why Five? (theatrical performance)

    This short-play showcase by Theatre Genie features smart, situational comedy in five hilarious single acts. Enjoy live music, fun transitions, and playful moments between acts, making it a high-energy evening. There’s also a special element woven into the experience, but we won’t spoil it for you. This is a family friendly performance, so feel free to go solo, or bring the juniors and seniors along.

    When: Saturday; 6pm

    Where: Medai the Stage, Alwarpet

    Entry:299; tickets on BookMyShow

    UP Se Hoon, by Rohit Swain (stand-up comedy)

    High on the success of his shows Hello Saar and Out of Tune, Rohit Swain solos with a new show that taps into his penchant for accents. Leaning into his fan-favourite Instagram characters the UP Guy sells the humour and heartbreak born of experiences in India’s most populous and often most lampooned state.

    When: Saturday; 8pm

    Where: Punch Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet

    Entry:499; tickets on BookMyShow

    Madrasin Pengal (history walk)

    Chennai has been home to remarkable women across politics, health, science, education, sports, and administration. Join the team at The Equals Project and Madras Inherited to discover their activism, fiery speeches, and decisions that played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s culture. While participants recognize the women’s accomplishments, there will also be a lively dialogue and discussions on the concepts like bias and perception, class and caste privileges, and recognition and remembrance.

    When: Sunday; 6.30am-8.30am

    Where: MGM Healthcare, Malar - Adyar

    Entry: 450 (students), 700 (adults); tickets on Madras Inherited

    Aval open mic (storytelling and stand-up)

    Celebrate the power of the woman’s voice and her stories at a Women’s Day Special Open Mic, featuring music, poetry, storytelling, and stand-up performances. With first-time performers, and experienced artists, the audience can expect a welcoming space where brave voices are heard and creativity is in the spotlight. Aval celebrates the feminine spirit through collective expression, so bring an open mind and a generous heart.

    When: Sunday; 4pm

    Where: Sky Garden, Porur

    Entry: 200; tickets on BookMyShow

    Mirror Mirror on the Wall (photography workshop for women)

    How do you see yourself? This workshop explores the relationship with your body, through your own lens, through simple activities and guided photo prompts. The goals are simple: Building awareness, noticing how we see ourselves, how we’ve learned to perceive our bodies, and how we might begin to see ourselves differently. You can use your phones or any device of your choice to photograph.

    When: Sunday; 3pm-6pm

    Where: Thin Black Brush Studio, Kodambakkam

    Entry: 1,699; to register, contact 9600295212

    Women and City Stories (heritage walk)

    A special walk that spotlights women’s stories, lives, and hidden histories of the city. Curated by the Gender & Policy Lab, Greater Chennai Corporation, this walk invites city residents to experience heritage through women’s perspectives. The walk is hosted at Victoria Public Hall, one of the city’s most iconic public heritage spaces, recently restored, and features guided storytelling focused on women’s roles, work, and contributions to the city.

    When: Sunday; 8pm-9pm

    Where: Victoria Public Hall

    Entry: 25 (open to women only); tickets at @victoriapublichall

