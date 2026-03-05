Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (March 6-8)

Shakti: Threads of Female Power (exhibition) Aval celebrates the feminine spirit through collective expression, so bring an open mind and a generous heart. (BMS)

Goethe-Institut Chennai and Alliance Française of Madras host a textile-based exhibition shaped by five women artists of German, French and Indian origin. Rooted in Indian textile traditions, explore the feminine force through strength, intuition and healing. There are workshops on natural dyeing, Jamkkalam weaving and needle felting through the weekend.

When: Saturday and Sunday; 6pm

Where: Espace 24, Alliance Française of Madras

Entry is free

Ranis of INDIA (storytelling)

Vikram Sridhar, a performance storyteller, brings a special collection oral, folk, mythical and historical stories about lesser-known or completely forgotten women rulers of India. Over one hour, through storytelling and folk songs, Sridhar discusses Indian queens, women rulers, administrators and change-makers who have changed both history and heritage

When: Saturday; 11am

Where: IDAM, Kodambakkam

Entry: ₹249; tickets on BookMyShow

Wi-Fi? Why Five? (theatrical performance)

This short-play showcase by Theatre Genie features smart, situational comedy in five hilarious single acts. Enjoy live music, fun transitions, and playful moments between acts, making it a high-energy evening. There’s also a special element woven into the experience, but we won’t spoil it for you. This is a family friendly performance, so feel free to go solo, or bring the juniors and seniors along.

When: Saturday; 6pm

Where: Medai the Stage, Alwarpet

Entry: ₹299; tickets on BookMyShow

UP Se Hoon, by Rohit Swain (stand-up comedy)

High on the success of his shows Hello Saar and Out of Tune, Rohit Swain solos with a new show that taps into his penchant for accents. Leaning into his fan-favourite Instagram characters the UP Guy sells the humour and heartbreak born of experiences in India’s most populous and often most lampooned state.

When: Saturday; 8pm

Where: Punch Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet

Entry: ₹499; tickets on BookMyShow

Madrasin Pengal (history walk)

Chennai has been home to remarkable women across politics, health, science, education, sports, and administration. Join the team at The Equals Project and Madras Inherited to discover their activism, fiery speeches, and decisions that played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s culture. While participants recognize the women’s accomplishments, there will also be a lively dialogue and discussions on the concepts like bias and perception, class and caste privileges, and recognition and remembrance.

When: Sunday; 6.30am-8.30am

Where: MGM Healthcare, Malar - Adyar

Entry: ₹450 (students), ₹700 (adults); tickets on Madras Inherited

Aval open mic (storytelling and stand-up)

Celebrate the power of the woman’s voice and her stories at a Women’s Day Special Open Mic, featuring music, poetry, storytelling, and stand-up performances. With first-time performers, and experienced artists, the audience can expect a welcoming space where brave voices are heard and creativity is in the spotlight. Aval celebrates the feminine spirit through collective expression, so bring an open mind and a generous heart.

When: Sunday; 4pm

Where: Sky Garden, Porur

Entry: ₹200; tickets on BookMyShow

Mirror Mirror on the Wall (photography workshop for women)

How do you see yourself? This workshop explores the relationship with your body, through your own lens, through simple activities and guided photo prompts. The goals are simple: Building awareness, noticing how we see ourselves, how we’ve learned to perceive our bodies, and how we might begin to see ourselves differently. You can use your phones or any device of your choice to photograph.

When: Sunday; 3pm-6pm

Where: Thin Black Brush Studio, Kodambakkam

Entry: ₹1,699; to register, contact 9600295212

Women and City Stories (heritage walk)

A special walk that spotlights women’s stories, lives, and hidden histories of the city. Curated by the Gender & Policy Lab, Greater Chennai Corporation, this walk invites city residents to experience heritage through women’s perspectives. The walk is hosted at Victoria Public Hall, one of the city’s most iconic public heritage spaces, recently restored, and features guided storytelling focused on women’s roles, work, and contributions to the city.

When: Sunday; 8pm-9pm

Where: Victoria Public Hall

Entry: ₹25 (open to women only); tickets at @victoriapublichall