Weekend events you can’t miss in Delhi-NCR (Feb 13-15)

An artist, a storyteller: Manjot Bawa A Manjit Bawa retrospective titled The Storyteller – Pause and Reflect celebrates the Modernist master’s legacy. (DAG/ Representative photo)

What: A Manjit Bawa retrospective titled The Storyteller – Pause and Reflect celebrates the Modernist master’s legacy. The solo exhibition brings together 10 large canvases and 18 works on paper ranging from oil paintings to work in charcoal, pastel, ink and tempera. The works are drawn from the personal collection of his children, Bhavna Bawa and Ravi Bawa.

When: Until March 15

Where: Vadehra Art Gallery, Defence Colony

Entry: Free

Where science meets the studio

What: The third edition of Sustaina India returns with a bold call for climate action, helmed by the thinktank CEEW (Council on Energy, Environment and Water) and artists Thukral & Tagra. At its heart are the Sustaina India Fellows (2025-26), who decode planetary crises through a surprising, sensory lens. The exhibition spills beyond canvases into talks, workshops, theatre and immersive learning experiences. With over 15 collaborators, it transforms climate discourse into a living, breathing cultural movement.

When: February 13-15 (Friday to Sunday); 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Bikaner House

Entry: Free

A sound that bends boundaries

What: Chennai’s genre-defying Tamil Jazz Collective, led by vocalist and educator Harini Iyer, makes its much-awaited Delhi debut with a sound that bends boundaries. The ensemble fuses the improvisational soul of jazz with the intricate textures of Carnatic music, layering jazz standards with evocative Tamil lyrics. Guitarist Sahib Singh and percussionist Rahul Vanamali anchor the set with rhythmic flair and melodic finesse. The result: A cross-cultural jam where tradition swings.

When: February 13 (Friday); 9 pm

Where: Depot48, Greater Kailash 2

Entry: ₹499

Frozen on celluloid

What: Flashback, by veteran lenswoman Ketaki Sheth, turns the spotlight on the film worlds of Bombay and Madras, frozen in the charged years between 1985 and 1992. Through intimate, atmospheric frames, Sheth revisits studios, stars and the silences in-between. Hosted by Photoink, the solo exhibition serves as a time capsule of two cinematic cities in transition.

It is nostalgia, documentary and cultural memory rolled into one evocative showcase

When: Until March 17

Where: Photoink, B74, Defence Colony

Entry: Free

Drawing a Nation

What: Drawing a Nation: The Delhi Shilpi Chakra revisits one of India’s longest-running artist collectives, tracing its enduring creative legacy. The exhibition maps decades of experimentation across form, material and theme, reflecting a nation in flux. From intimate sketches to bold modernist statements, it captures shifting artistic vocabularies. More than an archive, it is a living conversation about how artists helped shape India’s cultural imagination.

When: Until March 21; Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: 22A Windsor Place, Janpath

Entry: Free