Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Jan 23-26)

Hyderabad Literary Festival

Saturday, Sunday, Monday; 11am onwards

Across venues in Sattva Knowledge City and District 150, HITEC City

It’s the best way to meet fellow book lovers and hear your favourite authors up close. The 16th edition of the literary festival will host discussions on climate, science, indigenous and endangered languages in English, Hindi and Telugu. There will also be a street theatre series titled Youngistaan Nukkad, and, of course, lots of books. The bonus: Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Kailash Satyarthi will be among the many guests holding talks here.

Entry is free. For details, log on to hydlitfest.org

Smruthi (A multi-arts festival)

Saturday and Sunday; 10am onwards

Ayurvan Waterside resort, Khanapur village, Gandipet

This two-day Telugu festival includes workshops and performances that showcase Telangana’s rich artistic traditions. On offer, and free to attend, are a Cheriyal painting workshop, Tholubommalata (shadow puppetry) sessions and a Telugu calligraphy experience. There will also be slots for clay art, Chitti Natakam (an old, popular play in Telugu), and Kondapalli Bommalu (wooden toy) making. Get your fix of creativity and cultural exchange.

All workshops are free. Register on district.in

Ruhaniyat (Music concert)

Monday, Republic Day; 6.30pm

Taramati Baradri amphitheatre, Taramati Baradri, Ibrahim Bagh

This popular music festival brings together maestros of Sufi, Bhakti and folk music from across India and the world. The event aims to promote peace, harmony and spiritual connection in a world that often feels like it’s unravelling. Expect a lineup of Baul songs, Kabir couplets, qawwali and more. Feel the divine energy under the open sky and soak in the spiritual experience.

From ₹500. Book on BookMyShow.com

Rajat Chauhan (Live comedy)

Monday; 2pm and 7.30pm

The Comedy Theatre, Near Begumpet Metro Station, Secunderabad

With over one million subscribers on YouTube, Rajat Chauhan is loved for his clean, relatable and engaging storytelling. He makes everyday, ordinary experiences and social situations a laugh riot. An engineer-turned-comedian, Chauhan draws from his experiences in the corporate sector too. Woven into the gags is wisdom you can carry to your office the next day, especially on how to deal with an unreasonable boss.

From ₹599. Book on BookMyShow.com

Paaswala (Play)

Saturday; 7.30pm

Nishumbita School of Drama, Patigada, Begumpet

An adaptation of late Marathi journalist and playwright Jayant Pawar’s interview with a family living in the crematorium. The play reflects on the mental health and the state of mind of those who witness death and grief every day. And how they celebrate birth, marriage, anniversaries and other happy occasions. Is it even possible? Go to this performance and find out.

₹500. Tickets at the at the venue.