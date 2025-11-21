Weekend events you can’t miss in Hyderabad (Nov 21-23)

Indian Photo Festival (Exhibition) Bismil or Mohd Asif is a well-known modern Sufi singer who has conceptualised a sit-down, glamorous evening with laser lights. (Bookmyshow)

Until January 4; 11am to 7pm

State Art Gallery, Kavuri Hills

1,500 photographs by 450 photographers from 46 countries, that’s what makes the 11th edition of the festival a must-visit. On display is Rohit Chawla’s Rain Dogs, a touching tribute to our streeties. Ranita Roy’s works deal with the horrors of sleep paralysis, and Costarican photographer Glorianna Ximendaz’s photographs represent family trauma.

Free

The Tech Roast Show (Stand-up comedy)

Saturday; 8pm

Shilpakala Vedika, Hi Tech City Main Road

Austin Nasso, Jesse Warren and Nikita Oster, all techies-turned-comedians roast the tech and start-up culture they were once part of. Nasso and Waren worked as engineers in tech companies and Oster is a former game developer. Their jokes are about the madness of a startup life, corporate jargon and performance reviews. They have an AI piece too, in which a bot empathises with one of the audience members.

From ₹899pp. Book on BookMyShow

Zindgi @ Kahaniwala (performance)

Saturday; 8pm

Lamakaan Cultural Centre; Banjara Hills

Kahaniwala Arts & Theatre are known for curating performances based on real life stories. This show is based on the experiences of seven storytellers who share some of the most challenging experiences or events of their life and how they dealt with them. It’s said to be an inspiring experience that’s designed to make the audience feel hopeful about life.

₹200. Tickets available on the day of the performance

Bismil Ki Mehfil (music night)

Saturday; 7pm-midnight

Quake Arena, CMC Enclave

Bismil or Mohd Asif is a well-known modern Sufi singer who has conceptualised a sit-down, glamorous evening with laser lights and lavish sets. He performs original songs and transforms those written by Sufi saints into foot-tapping numbers. It’s trippy and very spiritual. This could be your weekly fix of soul-stirring music.

From ₹499. Book on district.in

Rage Therapy (workshop)

Sunday; 2pm-4pm

Trailing Ivy Café, Kavuri Hills

Exercise your Right To Repair (and let some of the week’s stress out) by breaking ceramic plates in a safe space, and then fixing them through the Japanese technique of Kintsugi. The craft teaches patience and the value if a broken object.

₹900pp. Walk-in registrations