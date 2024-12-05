Menu Explore
Week-old Hindu outfit behind attack on Bangladesh mission in Tripura, similar groups emerging: Report

ByHT News Desk
Dec 05, 2024 02:19 PM IST

Hindu Sangharsh Samiti leader Shankar Roy said similar groups were cropping up all over the country in the past week.

The Hindu Sangharsh Samiti (HSS), which was criticised by the Bangladesh government for the “disgraceful” breach of security at the country's assistant high commission in Tripura's Agartala on Monday, was formed only a week ago, reported The Indian Express.

Members and supporters of 'Hindu Sangarsh Samity' during a protest march in Agartala(Abhisek Saha)
Members and supporters of 'Hindu Sangarsh Samity' during a protest march in Agartala(Abhisek Saha)

The group was formed as an umbrella organisation for Hindutva groups and “like-minded forums such as the RSS and VHP”, with the goal of “uniting the masses” against the alleged atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh, especially following the arrest of former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das.

The leader of the newly formed HSS, Shankar Roy, told The Indian Express that similar groups were cropping up all over the country in the past week.

On November 25, former ISKCON priest Chinmoy Das was arrested from the Dhaka airport under sedition charges in Bangladesh, leading to violent protests between the police and his supporters.

Following his arrest, HSS members allegedly vandalised the Bangladesh assistant high commission last week and took down the Bangladeshi flag. Seven people were arrested and later released on bail.

Similar protests have been held across Tripura and West Bengal by BJP leaders and members of RSS-affiliated outfits VHP and the Bajrang Dal. The VHP and Bajrang Dal did not deny their association with the HSS but said they had nothing to do with the attack on the Bangladeshi mission.

Outfits called ‘Vedic Brahmin Samaj’, ‘Jago Hindu Jago’ and ‘Sanatani Yuva’ have also been holding protests in Agartala as well as near the border with Bangladesh, while in Assam, the ‘Sanatani Aikya Mancha’ has been protesting.

Senior VHP leader Purna Chandra Mandal, expressed regret about the violence but added, “I feel it is a reflection of the public anguish against the happenings in Bangladesh.”

He also said that if necessary, the HSS and all the similar emerging organisations would continue their protests and, if necessary, urge India to sever all ties with Bangladesh, including the supply of food and relief materials.

“Whenever something happens (in Bangladesh), it is the Hindus who suffer, whether it was earlier (during the Sheikh Hasina regime) or now. This conspiracy and the atrocities have to stop. We helped them gain Independence. If they do not change, we want India to boycott Bangladesh,” Mandal said.

The Ministry of External Affairs on December 2 released a statement saying that the incident at the Bangladeshi mission is “deeply regrettable”.

“Diplomatic and consular properties should not be targeted under any circumstances. Government is taking action to step up security arrangements for the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi and their Deputy/Assistant High Commissions in the country,” they added.

