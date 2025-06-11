The Welfare Party of India (WPI), backed by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JIH) group, has announced support for the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Aryadan Shoukath in the upcoming Nilambur Assembly bypoll in Kerala, triggering a war of words between the UDF and the ruling Communist Party (Marxist) (CPM)-led LDF. Welfare Party of India offers support to UDF in Nilambur bypolls

WPI state president Rasaq Paleri justified the party’s decision by claiming that public sentiments against the LDF regime were high.

“The contest in Nilambur is between the LDF and the UDF. This election is significant. For the past nine years, anti-people policies are being implemented. The election result here must underline the public dissatisfaction against the government. Our support to the UDF is unconditional. It is our political decision,” said Paleri.

He said that the party will hold family gatherings and exhort the grassroots cadre in its strongholds in the constituency to pave the way for a UDF victory.

Meanwhile, CPM state secretary MV Govindan alleged that the UDF had lost the right to speak against communalism by accepting the Jamaat-e-Islami backed faction’s support.

“UDF has become an alliance of communal forces, not just in Nilambur but across Kerala. They will suffer its consequences,” he said.

At the same time, he termed the support offered by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by cleric Abdul Nasir Maudany, as different from that of the WPI. “PDP has suffered several persecutions in the state. It cannot be compared to Jamaat-e-Islami. The JIH has advocated the formation of an Islamic state. It is akin to the RSS. The PDP has never taken such a stand,” he said.

Leader of opposition VD Satheesan said that the CPM leader’s remarks are tinged with hypocrisy.

“When they (JIH) support LDF, they are called secular forces. But when they back UDF, they become communal forces. In the past, Pinarayi Vijayan has openly admitted that he has held talks with leaders of JIH and asked the Congress why it was so anxious,” he said.

The Nilambur bye-election, slated for June 19, will see a four-cornered contest between independent PV Anvar, LDF nominee M Swaraj, UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath and BJP candidate Mohan George. The votes will be counted on June 23.