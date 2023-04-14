‘We're Bengalis… Your soch is gandi’: Mahua Moitra slams BJP leader's Shurpanakha remarks

Days after Kailash Vijayvargiya stoked controversy for his comments in which he compared the girls wearing “dirty clothes” with Shuparnakha (a mythical figure from the Ramayana), Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday slammed the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader saying “our clothes aren’t ‘gandey' (dirty), your 'soch' (mentality) is.” Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra addresses a press conference in Kolkata.(PTI)

In the video, Vijayvargiya, earlier this month, can be heard saying, “Even today when I go out, I see educated youths and children roaming in intoxicated state. I really feel like giving them five to seven (slaps) so that their intoxication goes away. I am telling the truth, swear to God. I will not lie on Hanuman Jayanti.”

“We call the women and girls goddesses but girls come out wearing such dirty clothes that the form of the Goddess is not visible in them. They look like Shurpanakha. God has given them good beautiful bodies so they should put some nice clothes. You (parents) should inculcate sanskar (culture) among children because I am very worried about it,” said Vijayvargiya.

His comments drew sharp criticism from the opposition and social media users, who accused him of misogyny and moral policing.

In the latest attack, Moitra, who shared a video clip of her press briefing, tweeted, “ A Friday morning message for BJP leaders & bhakts. We’re Bengali women, we wear what we want. We eat what we want. We worship who we want. Our clothes aren’t ‘gandey’. Your soch is ‘gandi’.”

Earlier, the Congress demanded action against the BJP leader for insulting women. Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee women wing president Vibha Patel said, “On one side, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is holding a programme for Ladli Behna, and on the other, BJP senior leader Kailash Vijavargiya is insulting women in a public programme. BJP leaders didn’t condemn or say a word against this insult to women. It showed the real attitude of BJP towards women.”

(With inputs from Shruti Tomar from Bhopal)

