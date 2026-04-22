West Bengal assembly polls: 'Red alert' constituencies see 17% rise, 23% candidates have criminal cases, report says

This time in the West Bengal Assembly polls, there are 129 "red alert" constituencies - seats where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases - a 17 per cent rise from the 2021 state elections, according to an ADR report. According to the report, the BJP has the most candidates - 208 (71 per cent) out of 293 candidates analysed - who have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits. (Representative photo/ Facebook)

The NGO, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed 2,920 candidates in fray in the 2026 Assembly polls, said a little less than a quarter of candidates, 683 (23 per cent), in fray have declared criminal cases against themselves, while 589 (20 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases.

In the 2021 state Assembly polls, out of 2,130 candidates analysed, 528 (25 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves, while 431 (20 per cent) candidates had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

According to the report, the BJP has the most candidates - 208 (71 per cent) out of 293 candidates analysed - who have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Congress has 76 (26%) out of 293, TMC 112 (39 per cent) out of 290 and CPI(M) 94 (47 per cent) out of 198 candidates who have declared criminal cases against themselves.

They are followed by All India Forward Bloc, 8 (35 per cent) out of 23 candidates, and CPI, 3 (18 per cent) out of 17 candidates.

Among the major parties, 188 (64 per cent) out of 293 candidates analysed from BJP, 63 (22 per cent) out of 293 candidates analysed from Congress, 90 (31 per cent) out of 290 candidates analysed from TMC, 78 (39 per cent) out of 198 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 5 (22 per cent) out of 23 candidates analysed from All India Forward Bloc and 2 (12 per cent) out of 17 candidates analysed from CPI have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

The report said 192 candidates have declared cases related to crimes against women, and eight of them have declared cases related to rape and a person committing rape repeatedly on the same woman.

While 35 candidates have declared cases of murder, 185 candidates have declared cases of attempt to murder.

The report added that 129 (44%) out of 294 constituencies are red alert constituencies. In the last assembly polls, there were 78 (27%) such constituencies.

The report added that 129 (44 per cent) out of 294 constituencies are red alert constituencies. Red alert constituencies are those where three or more contesting candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the last assembly polls, there were 78 (27 per cent) such constituencies.

Out of the 2,920 candidates analysed, 629 (22 per cent) are crorepatis, up from 18 per cent in the last assembly polls.

Among the major parties, 209 (72 per cent) out of 290 candidates analysed from TMC, 143 (49 per cent) out of 293 candidates analysed from BJP, 86 (29 per cent) out of 293 candidates analysed from Congress, 57 (29 per cent) out of 198 candidates analysed from CPI(M), 4 (17 per cent) out of 23 candidates analysed from All India Forward Bloc and 4 (24 per cent) out of 17 candidates analysed from CPI have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 is ₹1.27 Crore. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, the average assets per candidate for 2,130 candidates were Rs. 91.69 Lakhs.

Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 293 BJP candidates analysed is Rs. 2.91 crores, 293 Congress candidates analysed is ₹1.56 crores, 290 TMC candidates have average assets of ₹5.39 crores, 198 CPI(M) candidates have average assets of ₹1.07 crores, 23 All India Forward Bloc candidates have average assets of ₹79.48 lakhs and 17 CPI candidates have average assets worth Rs. 78.44 lakhs.

There are four candidates who have declared zero assets - independent candidate Mousumi Ghosh (Behala Paschim), Welfare Party of India's Sahajadi Parvin (Uluberia Purba), and Aam Janata Unnayan party's Asif Hussain (Howrah Madhya) and Sk Habib (Uluberia Dakshin).

There are only 385 (13 per cent) female candidates contesting in the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, 240 (11 per cent) out of 2,130 candidates analysed were women.

It added that 1,354 (46 per cent) candidates declared their educational qualifications to be between the 5th and 12th standard, while 1,419 (49 per cent) candidates declared having a graduate or above, 49 candidates are Diploma holders, 68 candidates have declared themselves to be just literate and 30 candidates are illiterates.

There are 854 (29 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years, while 1,567 (54 per cent) candidates have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years. There are 495 (17 per cent) candidates who have declared their age to be between 61 and 80 years, and four candidates who have declared their age to be above 80 years.