Triple blow to Mamata Banerjee ahead of Bengal election results

With just days to go before votes are counted on May 4, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC), are staring at a convergence of political, legal and administrative setbacks - intensified by a dramatic night of protests and counter-allegations over EVM security.

Exit polls project BJP surge, TMC cries foul

Mamata Banerjee has dismissed exit polls and said that she is confident her party will win Bengal elections.

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The first setback came on Thursday, when multiple exit polls indicated a strong showing by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), suggesting it could dislodge the TMC after 15 years in power.

Pollster Matrize projected the BJP at 146–161 seats and the TMC at 125–140, hinting at a tight race but with an edge to the BJP. P-Marq went further, forecasting 150–175 seats for the BJP against 118–138 for the TMC. Poll Diary predicted a clearer victory for the BJP with 142–171 seats, while placing the TMC between 99–127.

However, People’s Pulse offered a contrasting view, projecting the TMC retaining power with 177–187 seats, and the BJP at 95–110.

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{{^usCountry}} Banerjee dismissed the projections outright, alleging they were “fabricated” and part of a psychological campaign to demoralise her party cadre ahead of counting. Calcutta High Court dismisses TMC pleas on counting process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Banerjee dismissed the projections outright, alleging they were “fabricated” and part of a psychological campaign to demoralise her party cadre ahead of counting. Calcutta High Court dismisses TMC pleas on counting process {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On Friday, the TMC suffered a legal setback after the Calcutta High Court dismissed two petitions related to counting arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Friday, the TMC suffered a legal setback after the Calcutta High Court dismissed two petitions related to counting arrangements. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} One plea challenged a directive mandating the inclusion of Central government or PSU employees as counting supervisors or assistants. The court said it found “no merit” in the petition, noting that no evidence was presented to show prejudice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One plea challenged a directive mandating the inclusion of Central government or PSU employees as counting supervisors or assistants. The court said it found “no merit” in the petition, noting that no evidence was presented to show prejudice. {{/usCountry}}

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In a separate petition, TMC MLA Javed Khan questioned the shifting of a counting centre. The court ruled there was no illegality in relocating the venue from Gitanjali Stadium to Viharilal College.

High drama at strongrooms

The most dramatic developments unfolded late on April 30, when Banerjee herself reached an EVM strongroom at Sakhawat Memorial School in Bhabanipur and stayed inside the premises for nearly four hours, leaving shortly after midnight.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC candidate for Bhabanipur constituency, Mamata Banerjee speaks to the media during her visit to a counting centre. (PTI)

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Arriving as a candidate, she initially faced resistance from central forces before being allowed entry upto the permitted area. Banerjee said she rushed to the site after seeing visuals and receiving complaints of alleged “manipulations”.

“If there is any plan to tamper with the counting process, it will not be tolerated,” she said, stressing the need for transparency and protection of votes.

Also read: Mamata Banerjee's 4 hours at strongroom, EVM tampering charge - What happened in Bengal overnight?

Her visit capped a day of escalating tensions. Earlier, senior TMC leaders Kunal Ghosh and Shashi Panja staged a sit-in outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra strongroom complex, alleging that CCTV footage showed unauthorised individuals “fiddling with ballot papers”. The party also posted the clip on social media, calling it evidence of “electoral fraud”.

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Ghosh claimed the strongroom was reopened without prior notice and questioned why party representatives were not allowed inside, alleging that “ballot papers are being moved” while BJP members were being given access.

The protest drew a sharp response from BJP leaders, who arrived at the spot and accused the TMC of creating chaos at a “sensitive” location. Police personnel in anti-riot gear were deployed as tensions escalated between workers of both parties.

Suvendu Adhikari, contesting against Banerjee in Bhabanipur, said his agents were present to ensure “no undue advantage” was taken. State BJP chief Samik Bhattacharya went further, claiming the Chief Minister’s actions reflected “an admission of defeat”.

Election Commission of India rejects rigging claims, calls process routine

Amid the allegations and counter-allegations, the Election Commission rejected the TMC's claims, asserting that all EVM strongrooms were sealed in the presence of candidates and observers and remained secure.

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Officials clarified that the activity captured in the viral footage was part of the authorised segregation of postal ballots in a separate strongroom, and not tampering with EVMs. They added that all political parties had been informed in advance about the process.

The poll body also noted that it had received thousands of complaints during the election process and was examining them, with repolling to be considered where necessary.

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