West Bengal elections: RG Kar victim's mother says want to contest polls

Kolkata: The victim’s mother in the RG Kar rape and murder case on Thursday expressed a desire to contest the upcoming assembly elections from Panihati constituency in North 24 Parganas, where the family lives. People hold mobile torches to mark their protest during a rally demanding justice for the female doctor victim of RG Kar Medical College & Hospital at Shyambazar in Kolkata on September 8, 2024. (Samir Jana/HT file)

She claimed that she had received an offer from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) long ago but had not made up her mind at the time.

“I received an offer from the BJP long ago, but I was not mentally prepared. I have decided to contest to ensure justice for my daughter and safety for all women in this state. CPI(M) is tacitly helping TMC after using my daughter’s death to gain political mileage,” she said.

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya did not comment on this, but the party’s list omitted the Panihati seat, leading to speculation that the party might make a decision later.

BJP state unit’s chief spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said only the BJP’s parliamentary committee in Delhi can make the decision.

“I saw her on television. Personally, I sympathise with her, but I cannot comment unless we get clearance from our parliamentary committee,” he said.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim denied the allegation.

“The BJP and RSS used the incident while the CPI(M) stood by the family. Our youth leaders left former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee’s funeral procession halfway and rushed to help the family during an emergency,” Salim said.