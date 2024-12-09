West Bengal: 3 killed as country-made bombs explode at house in Murshidabad

At least three persons have been reportedly killed in an explosion at a house in West Bengal's Murshidabad, news agency PTI reported. Debris at the site following bomb explosion, in Murshidabad, West Bengal. (PTI)

According to a NDTV report, the incident took place when country-made bombs exploded in the Khayartala area on Sunday night. The explosives were reportedly being manufactured at the house of one Mamun Mollah.

Neighbours of Mollah said they heard a loud sound of blast but were unaware of what actually had happened.

The report said that the three deceased include, Mollah, Sakirul Sarkar and Mustaqin Sheikh. The explosion was so loud that the roof of the house where it took place also collapsed.

Police and other officials are on the team and further investigations into the matter is underway.

In a similar incident of explosion, four persons died and five others were injured after a blast caused three houses to collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Morena late in November.

Police had said that the explosion took place in Rathore Colony, under the Kotwali police station's jurisdiction.

Vasudev Rathore, whose house was destroyed in the explosion and whose daughter-in-law was among the deceased, suspected that the blast was caused by gunpowder.

He told media persons that LPG cylinders were found intact during the removal of debris.

Meanwhile, just last week, four workers in Gujarat's Ankleshwar were killed in a boiler explosion at a waste treatment plant in the industrial area in Bharuch.

The blast took place on the premises of Detox India Private Limited which deals with industrial waste treatment. Bharuch superintendent of police Mayur Chavda said that they were investigating the reason behind the blast.