Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
West Bengal MLA's car rams into two-wheeler in Odisha's Balasore, one dead, two hurt

PTI |
Published on: Jul 10, 2025 12:16 PM IST

The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place.

One person died and another was injured when a vehicle, in which West Bengal's Howrah Uttar MLA Gautam Chowdhury along with his family members was travelling, hit a two-wheeler in Odisha's Balasore district, police said on Thursday.

The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place.(Unsplash/ representational)
The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place.(Unsplash/ representational)

The accident occurred on Wednesday on National Highway 16 near Jamjhadi area under the Simulia Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

The vehicle, bearing a West Bengal registration number, was returning from Puri to West Bengal when the accident took place, he said.

"The car with the MLA and his family members on board hit the two-wheeler, and 56-year-old Radhakanta Lenka and another person sustained injuries," the police officer said.

They were immediately taken to the nearest Simulia hospital, where a doctor declared Lenka dead.

Simulia Police Station personnel have detained the driver of the vehicle, Amiya Singh Ray, and started an investigation, he said.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Earthquake Today and Bank Holiday Today on Hindustan Times.
