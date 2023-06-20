Supreme Court approves deployment of central forces in Bengal for panchayat poll

Supreme Court on Tuesday has approved the Calcutta high court's order to deploy central forces in West Bengal for the panchayat election which is scheduled for next month. It rejected the plea filed by the West Bengal state election commission (WBSEC) against the high court order and urging that the requisition of forces should be left to the state government to decide. Supreme Court(HT_PRINT)

While upholding the high court hearing, the top court remarked 'holding election can't be a license to commit violence' and that 'elections can't be accompanied with violence'.

Earlier, the Calcutta high court ordered the deployment of central paramilitary forces in seven sensitive districts along with other areas of the state to conduct free and fair panchayat elections, after witnessing law-and-order problems. The order came after reports of sporadic violence in several districts over filing of nominations that started on June 9 which continued till June 15. The panchayat elections are scheduled be held on July 8.

Following the Calcutta HC order, the WBSEC moved the apex court on Saturday challenging it. The state election commission's move is contrary to the remarks Rajiva Sinha, newly-appointed state election commissioner, made about following the high court order.

Earlier, chief minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the decision to deploy central forces in the state and argued that such forces had been sent to Manipur and violence has still not ended there.

