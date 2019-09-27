West Bengal to set up park for manufacturing building materials

india

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 23:04 IST

West Bengal finance and industry minister Amit Mitra said on Friday that the state government will provide 100 acres in Burdwan district for setting up an exclusive park for the manufacture of building materials.

The government will provide an additional 100 acres depending upon the demand, he said.

The land belongs to West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation.

Also read: CM Mamata Banerjee yet to keep her promise of plot of land: Swapna Barman

“We plan to create an exclusive park for building materials manufacturing for which 100 acres will be provided in the red category certified area of Panagarh”, Mitra said at a CII event here.

“If needed, another 100 acres will provided in the land owned by WBIDC,” he said.

The finance minister said that the state needed investments in the supply-chain of materials required to build houses.

“We have a new logistics policy in place in the state”, he said.

Later at the Indian Leather and Accessories Fair here organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation, Mitra said that the state government had already invested Rs 540 crore for developing infrastructure at the Calcutta Leather Complex near the city.

The complex will have the potential to employ more than seven lakh people in a single location.

Presently, the complex employs nearly 2.2 lakh persons, he added.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 23:04 IST