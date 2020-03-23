e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 23, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Western disturbance to bring snowfall to hills and light rain in the plains

Western disturbance to bring snowfall to hills and light rain in the plains

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan and Himachal Pradesh on March 24

india Updated: Mar 23, 2020 15:23 IST
Jayashree Nandi
Jayashree Nandi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT Representative image)
         

A fresh western disturbance, fifth in March, will affect the Western Himalayan region from March 23. The western disturbance and its interaction with low level easterlies will lead to fairly widespread rainfall, snow and thunderstorm accompanied by hail and gusty winds is likely over the Western Himalayan region on March 23 and 24.

Heavy rainfall is also likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan and Himachal Pradesh on March 24. Light rainfall and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during to March 23 to 25 and with maximum intensity on March 24 and 25.

Interior Maharashtra is also likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail and gusty wind between March 23 and 26 with maximum intensity on March 24 and 25 and over Gujarat on March 25 and 26.

Another WD is expected to impact the Western Himalayan region on March 27 which will again bring snowfall to the hills and light rain in the plains. “We are not expecting widespread rains in Delhi NCR and other northern plains. Only some thunderstorm activity or light rain. The impact will be moderate in the hills. Owing to the WDs maximum temperature will remain between 30 to 34 degree C this week,” said Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. The maximum temperature is likely to drop by 2 to 3 degrees after the WD moves away in most parts of northwest India.

top news
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
Shivraj Singh Chouhan likely to take oath as Madhya Pradesh CM today: Report
LIVE: Delhi HC suspends functioning till April 4 amid Covid-19 crisis
LIVE: Delhi HC suspends functioning till April 4 amid Covid-19 crisis
Sensex nosedives 3,934 points to end at 25,981; Nifty plummets 1,135 points to 7,610
Sensex nosedives 3,934 points to end at 25,981; Nifty plummets 1,135 points to 7,610
China easing Wuhan lockdown, fight continues against imported Covid-19 cases
China easing Wuhan lockdown, fight continues against imported Covid-19 cases
Ferrari’s Agnelli family donates 10 million euros, 150 ventilators to help Italy
Ferrari’s Agnelli family donates 10 million euros, 150 ventilators to help Italy
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Scenes from a nation on pause during coronavirus scare
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
Reliance Jio launches a new mobile plan for users working from home
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
Wife hacked Facebook account, haven’t used it since: Bhuvneshwar
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19Virat KohliMS DhoniIndian Air Force

don't miss

latest news

india news