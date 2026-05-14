WFH, online meetings, no vehicle day: Rekha Gupta announces list of measures after PM Modi's appeal

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced a series of measures in a bid to conserve fuel following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal. The measures include working from home two days a week, using Metro as much as possible, segregated office timings, and urging for a no-vehicle day.

Rekha Gupta announced at the government level that two days of work from home will be provided to employees every week.(HT Photo/Representational)

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The measure introduced under the ‘Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdaan’ campaign, is a push towards conserving fuel amid the rising global energy prices linked to the West Asia crisis.

Measures introduced by the Delhi government

Work from home - Rekha Gupta announced at the government level that two days of work from home will be provided to employees every week. Similarly, the private sector will also be advised to give work from home. The Labour Department will monitor the implementation of this rule.

- Rekha Gupta announced at the government level that two days of work from home will be provided to employees every week. Similarly, the private sector will also be advised to give work from home. The Labour Department will monitor the implementation of this rule. Minimum vehicles to be used - The Chief Minister urged the reduction in the usage of cars and the use of a minimum number of vehicles.

- The Chief Minister urged the reduction in the usage of cars and the use of a minimum number of vehicles. Metro Monday - All ministers and officials have been advised to use Metro as much as possible to reduce dependence on personal transport.

- All ministers and officials have been advised to use Metro as much as possible to reduce dependence on personal transport. Segregated office timings- Delhi CM also informed that the Delhi government has introduced segregated office timings from 10:30 am to 7 pm. Further, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has also been asked to run its offices from 8:30 am to 5 pm.

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{{^usCountry}} Also read: WFH for two days, no foreign travel for govt officials: Delhi govt's big move amid US-Iran war fallout No vehicle day- She also called for a ‘no vehicle day’ where people will use public transport.

She also called for a ‘no vehicle day’ where people will use public transport. No new vehicles for the Delhi government- She said that the Delhi government will not procure any new vehicles for the next six months.

She said that the Delhi government will not procure any new vehicles for the next six months. Increase in transportation allowance- Delhi CM also asserted that the transport allowance will be increased by 10 per cent if employees increase public transport usage by 25 per cent.

Delhi CM also asserted that the transport allowance will be increased by 10 per cent if employees increase public transport usage by 25 per cent. Online meet- The Delhi government will conduct 50 per cent of their meetings online. She also urged colleges and universities to host meetings online.

The Delhi government will conduct 50 per cent of their meetings online. She also urged colleges and universities to host meetings online. No official foreign travel- Under fuel conservation measures, Rekha Gupta announced that government officials or ministers will not undertake official foreign travel for the next one year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read: WFH for two days, no foreign travel for govt officials: Delhi govt's big move amid US-Iran war fallout No vehicle day- She also called for a ‘no vehicle day’ where people will use public transport.

She also called for a ‘no vehicle day’ where people will use public transport. No new vehicles for the Delhi government- She said that the Delhi government will not procure any new vehicles for the next six months.

She said that the Delhi government will not procure any new vehicles for the next six months. Increase in transportation allowance- Delhi CM also asserted that the transport allowance will be increased by 10 per cent if employees increase public transport usage by 25 per cent.

Delhi CM also asserted that the transport allowance will be increased by 10 per cent if employees increase public transport usage by 25 per cent. Online meet- The Delhi government will conduct 50 per cent of their meetings online. She also urged colleges and universities to host meetings online.

The Delhi government will conduct 50 per cent of their meetings online. She also urged colleges and universities to host meetings online. No official foreign travel- Under fuel conservation measures, Rekha Gupta announced that government officials or ministers will not undertake official foreign travel for the next one year. {{/usCountry}}

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Also read: PM Modi reiterates call for work from home, avoid buying gold 'in time of global crisis'

No big events- Delhi govt will not host big events or conferences for the next three months, she said. Big exhibitions with Made in India products will be held in malls and supermarkets

Delhi govt will not host big events or conferences for the next three months, she said. Big exhibitions with Made in India products will be held in malls and supermarkets AC temperature limit- Air conditioner temperature to be set at 24 degrees to 26 degrees Celsius to conserve electricity in government offices.

Earlier on Sunday, PM Modi urged Indians to adopt measures ranging from cutting petrol-diesel consumption and postponing foreign travel to reducing edible oil use and avoiding gold purchases.

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The measures come as the government grapples with the economic fallout of the ongoing global energy crisis amid the Israel, US and Iran war.

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