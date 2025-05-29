‘What does the Congress party want?’: Kiren Rijiju backs Shashi Tharoor amid party criticism

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is currently leading a multi-party delegation abroad, has received support from Union minister Kiren Rijiju after facing criticism from party colleague Udit Raj for his recent comments on India’s military operations. Congress Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor (left) and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju (right).(ANI )

Rijiju questioned the Congress party's stance, posting on X, “What does the Congress party want & how much they really care for the country? Should the Indian MPs go to foreign nation and speak against India and its Prime Minister? There’s limit to political desperation!”

This came after Udit Raj took a swipe at Tharoor over his reported remarks at an event in Panama, where he said India crossed the Line of Control for the first time during the 2016 surgical strike on a terror base.

Raj said Tharoor should be instantly appointed the “super spokesperson of the BJP” and accused him of undermining the Congress party’s legacy.

BJP alleges Udit Raj attacks Tharoor at Rahul Gandhi’s behest

Earlier on Wednesday, the BJP alleged that Udit Raj was targeting Shashi Tharoor at Rahul Gandhi’s behest, claiming the Kerala MP had prioritised national interest over party lines and the Gandhi family while exposing Pakistan on the global stage.

“Shashi Tharoor is being attacked at the behest of Rahul Gandhi because Shashi Tharoor kept India first not (Gandhi) family. He talked about national interest, not his party’s interest. He is being attacked because he kept national policy above the vote bank (politics),” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told PTI.

He accused Congress of claiming support for the country and armed forces in the all-party meeting, yet repeatedly showing double standards in its actions.

The BJP spokesperson pointed to recent remarks by Gandhi and other Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s description of ‘Operation Sindoor’ as a “chut-put yudh” (sporadic skirmish), and alleged that the opposition is giving a “clean chit” to Pakistan regarding the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

“Today, the Congress, while talking like Pakistan’s DG ISPR (Ahmed Sharif Choudhry), is launching missiles at its own leader (Shashi Tharoor). It won’t say a word against Pakistan. It will give clean chit to Pakistan,” Poonwalla alleged.