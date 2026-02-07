What does White House's ‘India-US joint statement’ on ‘interim’ trade pact say? Read full text

The White House released on Monday the ‘United States-India joint statement’ on the ‘interim’ trade agreement between the two countries, giving supposed details of the trade agreement reached upon after around year-long negotiations. The trade deal announcement was first made late Monday by US President Donald Trump, who said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed during a phone call to stop buying Russian oil. (PTI/File)

The joint statement released by the White House reiterates the claims made by the US President Trump that India “intends” to purchase $500 billion of U.S. energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years. It also says that the US will reduce the reciprocal tariffs on India to 18% from 25%.

Also read: White House releases India-US joint statement for ‘interim’ trade agreement

Here is the full text of the joint statement: The United States of America (United States) and India are pleased to announce that they have reached a framework for an Interim Agreement regarding reciprocal and mutually beneficial trade (Interim Agreement). Today’s framework reaffirms the countries’ commitment to the broader U.S.-India Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) negotiations, launched by President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025, which will include additional market access commitments and support more resilient supply chains. The Interim Agreement between the United States and India will represent a historic milestone in our countries’ partnership, demonstrating a common commitment to reciprocal and balanced trade based on mutual interests and concrete outcomes.

Also read: India-US interim trade deal in 12 points: What does White House's joint statement say?

Key terms of the Interim Agreement between the United States and India will include:

India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all U.S. industrial goods and a wide range of U.S. food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

The United States will apply a reciprocal tariff rate of 18 percent under Executive Order 14257 of April 2, 2025 (Regulating Imports With a Reciprocal Tariff to Rectify Trade Practices That Contribute to Large and Persistent Annual United States Goods Trade Deficits), as amended, on originating goods of India, including textile and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber, organic chemicals, home décor, artisanal products, and certain machinery, and, subject to the successful conclusion of the Agreement, will remove the reciprocal tariff on a wide range of goods identified in the Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners Annex to Executive Order 14346 of September 5, 2025 (Modifying the Scope of Reciprocal Tariffs and Establishing Procedures for Implementing Trade and Security Agreements), as amended, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts. Also read: Trump signs executive order announcing removal of 25% penalty tariff on India for buying Russian oil