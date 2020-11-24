e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘What funds did Centre provide for development, flood relief to Hyderabad?’ asks Owaisi

‘What funds did Centre provide for development, flood relief to Hyderabad?’ asks Owaisi

Owaisi was campaigning for his party AIMIM for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which are slated to be held on December 1.

india Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International | Posted by Mallika Soni
Asian News International
AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi participates in a door-to-door GHMC election campaign for Jambagh candidate Jadala Ravindra at Jambagh division in Hyderabad.
AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi participates in a door-to-door GHMC election campaign for Jambagh candidate Jadala Ravindra at Jambagh division in Hyderabad.(PTI)
         

Targetting the BJP, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has asked the Central government what funds it has provided to Hyderabad since 2019 for development or now as flood relief.

“Daily one or another person is landing from Delhi through a parachute. PM Narendra Modi and BJP are hurt after I asked what funds have they (BJP) given to Hyderabad for development since 2019? What relief did they (BJP) provide after the floods in the city,” Owaisi said while addressing a public gathering at Azampura under Malakpet Constituency of Hyderabad.

Owaisi was campaigning for his party for the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, which is slated to be held on December 1 and results of which will be declared after counting of votes on December 4.

Read more | ‘BJP intends to create hatred’: AIMIM’s Owaisi responds to Tejasvi Surya’s attack

“BJP is frustrated. The Information and Broadcasting Minister came here and said that if people vote for AIMIM, TRS will be benefitted. Some relate me to Jinnah, claim that AIMIM promotes ‘radicalisation’. Now that the GHMC Elections are coming up, they have nothing to tell but make false allegations,” Owaisi said.

“BJP is saying that there are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas in the electoral rolls... If there are 30,000 Rohingyas in the voter list, what is Home Minister Amit Shah doing? Is he sleeping? Isn’t this his job to see how are 30,000-40,000 Rohingyas listed?” he asked challenging the BJP to show names of 1,000 Rohingyas in the electoral list.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) chief and Lok Sabha MP Tejasvi Surya had called Asaduddin Owaisi as the new “avatar” of Pakistan’s Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

tags
top news
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
At PM Modi’s review meet on Covid-19, Amit Shah sets a 3-point target for CMs
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Why only spas not allowed to resume services, Delhi HC asks AAP govt
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Cyclone Nivar to make landfall on Wednesday evening, Tamil Nadu braces for storm
Covid situation in Bengal under control: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
Covid situation in Bengal under control: Mamata Banerjee tells PM Modi
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine may not be needed, says Harsh Vardhan
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
Watch: Health worker rows 18 kms daily to serve kids, mothers in remote villages
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In