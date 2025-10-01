What if you were PM during Pahalgam attack, Owaisi asked. Says ‘ye khwab dekhna ka…’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi was asked on Tuesday what he would have done if he were the Prime Minister of India during the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Owaisi on Monday also questioned India playing Asia Cup matches with Pakistan, while clarifying that he had nothing against the Indian cricket team.(PTI)

In response to the reporter's query during a press conference in Pune, Owaisi said that he lived in reality, adding that he had no interest in such dreams, PTI reported.

“…I do not dream about all these (Ye khwab dekhne ka mujhe shaukh nahi), I accept the reality and I know the extent of my reach,” Owaisi said, drawing laughter from the onlookers. He further said that his aim was not to sit in power or become a minister.

Regarding India's response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, he said that the country had a “real opportunity” to give a “befitting reply”. “Why did it stop? I don’t know, truly, I don’t know why it stopped…,” the AIMIM chief said. He added that it was a “war-like situation”, and questioned why India stopped.

“Why did you stop? The whole of India was prepared to deliver a decisive response. Now, you sit in Parliament and speak about gaining PoK,” PTI quoted Owaisi as saying.

India has officially maintained that Operation Sindoor, launched by the Armed Forces, has paused but not ceased. The operation was India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, wherein 26 people were shot by terrorists. During Operation Sindoor, India targeted and destroyed terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Owaisi on Monday also questioned India playing Asia Cup matches with the Pakistan cricket team, while clarifying that he had nothing against the Indian team, which won the tournament, PTI reported. The victory in Dubai on Sunday last week helped India secure its ninth Asia Cup title.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district for the party's campaign in the upcoming civic polls in the state, Owaisi said, “After Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terrorist sites.”

He added that the Indus Water Treaty had been suspended, and trade was halted. “When all of this has been done, why are we still playing cricket with Pakistan? What was the need to play that match?” Owaisi questioned. However, he said that the Indian cricket team was a “great team”, and that Pakistan's team “is no match for it.”