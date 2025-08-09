What is IAF's S-400 defence system that shot down Pakistani aircraft in Operation Sindoor?

The Russian-made S-400 air defence system is back in the spotlight after Indian Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Saturday confirmed that India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets using it. The S-400 played a pivotal role in the interceptions during Operation Sindoor. The Russian S-400 system is one of the most advanced anti-aircraft systems in the world.(Reuters File Photo)

What is S-400 air defence system?

With advanced radar and interception capabilities, S-400 is a surface-to-air missile system that provides air defence to a large area.

It can spot and shoot down aerial threats from far away, making it a crucial component in India’s air defence system. In terms of its operational capabilities, it can engage with multiple targets simultaneously, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and even ballistic missiles at varying ranges and altitudes.

How does S-400 work?

In a statement by the defence ministry in 2021, the S-400 was described as helping enhance the air defence capability of the nation.

It is made up of three main components, including Missile launchers, a powerful radar, and a command centre. Through these three components, it can target several threats from aircraft to missiles.

Due to its impressive long-range capabilities, the S-400 is seen as a major threat by NATO members. It has the capability to engage in all types of modern combat.

Under the Indian air defence system, as soon as an aerial threat is detected, the interception phase begins, which sees fighter jets take on enemy aircraft; meanwhile, the surface-to-air missiles like S-400 take on the incoming threats.

The S-400 missile system was crucial while India carried out Operation Sindoor, as it intercepted Pakistani drones and missiles. It also created a record by successfully hitting an aircraft at a range of over 300 kilometres, news agency ANI reported.

In October 2018, India finalised a $5 billion deal with Russia, acquiring five units of the S-400, after which three were delivered. In June this year, Russian deputy ambassador to New Delhi Roman Babushkin said that India will receive the remaining regiments of the S-400 air defence missile system by 2026.