Thursday, May 08, 2025
What is India’s S-400 missile defence system used to counter Pakistan attack?

ByHT News Desk
May 08, 2025 05:46 PM IST

S-400 can spot and shoot down aerial threats from far away, making India’s air defence much stronger.

The S-400, a Russian-made air defence missile system, has been in the spotlight following its recent use by India to counter missile threats. 

Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system launchers.(AP FILE )
Known for its advanced radar and interception capabilities, the system was used to neutralise 15 missiles fired by Pakistan at military sites, as reported by the news agency ANI, citing sources.

The S-400 can spot and shoot down aerial threats from far away, making India’s air defence much stronger and improving its national security.

The contract for the delivery of the S-400 air defence system from Russia was signed on 5 October 2018.

“The S-400 Missile is a potent system in terms of its operational capability to provide a continuous and effective air defence system to a very large area. With the induction of this system, air defence capability of the nation will be significantly enhanced,” ministry of defence had said in a statement in 2021. 
 

Locations including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bathinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj were among the sites that Pakistan attempted to target, but these efforts were successfully thwarted by India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and Air Defence systems, the ministry of defence said in a statement.

What sets S-400 apart as a defence system?

The S-400 system is capable of engaging multiple targets simultaneously, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles, at varying ranges and altitudes.

It consists of three main components: missile launchers, a powerful radar, and a command centre. It is capable of targeting aircraft, cruise missiles, and even high-speed intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

The S-400 is seen as a major threat by NATO members due to its impressive long-range capabilities. It can engage almost all types of modern combat aircraft. 

In October 2018, India finalised a $5 billion deal with Russia to acquire five units of the S-400 air defence missile system.

