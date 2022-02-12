What is Mamata vs Abhishek vs Prashant Kishor row? 10 things to know

Amid speculation of a rift between Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek, the row over 'one person one post' tweet has dragged Prashant Kishor's I-PAC in it. Mamata Banerjee has convened an emergency meeting of the party's top officials at her residence today evening. National general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, secretary-general Partha Chatterjee, state party president Subrata Bakshi, and ministers Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya have been asked to attend the meeting.

Loyalists of Mamata, Abhishek face off amid social media row, leaders to meet today

Here is all you need to know about what exactly happened.

1. At the centre of the controversy, there is a speculated power struggle between Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek.

2. Some loyalists of Abhishek Banerjee on Friday tweeted in favour of the one-man-one-post policy which Mamata has already relaxed in November last year.

3. As the name suggests, the one-man-one-post policy stands for one political leader getting one post in the administration. The norm was relaxed for some MLAs who also contested in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Firhad Hakim at present holds two posts; he is a minister and also the mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

4. Those who tweeted supporting the one-man-one-post policy included Abhishek Banerjee's cousins Akash Banerjee, Agnisha Banerjee and Aditi Gayen.

5. On Friday, at 3.30pm, minister Chandrima Bhattacharya tweeted in support of the one-man-one-post policy. At 4.05pm, the tweet was deleted and the minister claimed that I-PAC posted on behalf of her without her knowledge.

6. Here comes I-PAC in the Mamata versus Abhishek controversy. Prashant Kishor's I-PAC issued a statement saying that it does not handle any digital properties of the party or any of its leaders. The minister is blatantly lying, I-PAC said.

7. I-PAC has been drawn into the infighting of the party amid reports that all is not well between Trinamool and Prashant Kishor, though party leaders have dismissed such speculations.

8. While minister Chandrima blamed I-PAC, the involvement of the party's youth wing is not being ruled out in teh entire campaign. TMC youth leader Sudip Raha who posed in support of one man one post said he is confused about the party's stand as Mamata Banerjee herself announced the one-man-one-post policy earlier.

9. Minister and Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim clarified that now the party does not support the one-man-one-post policy. If Mamata Banerjee wants, she can bring the policy as she has the powers. The social media campaign supporting one mane one post has no sanction from the party, Firhad Hakim said.

10. The internal feud became prominent after two lists of candidates for 112 civic bodies of the state surfaced. One was signed by Partha Chatterjee and Subrata Bakshi and the other was uploaded on the party's social media. Mamata said the signed list is the correct list.