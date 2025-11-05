What led to Bilaspur train collision? Initial probe reveals this reason

A day after 11 people were killed in a train collision in Chhattisgarh, a preliminary probe has pointed out the failure of the crew of the passenger train to control the train. People gather for rescue operations after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. (HT_PRINT)

The incident occurred at around 4 pm on Tuesday when the local MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train rammed into a stationary goods train in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, leading to the death of 11 people, including the loco pilot.

Railway officials said the impact of the collision was so severe that a coach of the passenger train ended up on top of a wagon of the cargo train.

A preliminary probe, conducted by five experts, revealed that the crew of the MEMU train failed to control the train at the danger signal and rammed into the goods train, news agency PTI reported.

"Crew of train no. 68733 (MEMU Local) failed to control the train at danger signal no AJ-5 and collided with the rear brake van (last coach) of train no. N/MDIT (goods train)," the preliminary report said.

It further said that the crew of the passenger train was responsible for "not controlling" the train at the right time and right position before the danger signal. The train then overshot the red signal and committed an SPAD (Signal Passed at Danger) violation.

What did the findings reveal? The railway authorities ordered detailed inquiry into the incident immediately after the collision. The initial report said that the MEMU train, containing eight coaches, departed at 3:48 pm from platform number 2 of the Gevra station towards the Bilaspur station.

The train overshot a red signal and collided with the rear brake van of a 59-wagon goods train standing at the next red signal at 3:50 pm, according to the report.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the brake van of the goods train completely capsized and the locomotive of the MEMU train climbed onto the wagon of the goods train.

While the loco pilot died during treatment, the assistant loco pilot was found injured and admitted to a hospital. The report added that the breath analysis test could not be conducted on the assistant loco pilot as she was hospitalised.

An official told PTI that the Commissioner of Railway Safety will now look into the cause of the accident and provide a detailed report.