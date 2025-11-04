Passenger train collides with stationary goods train in Bilaspur: What led to the accident?

At least eight persons were killed and many others injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train from behind near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. People gather after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station, Chhattisgarh, Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. (PTI)

The incident took place around 4 pm when the MEMU (mainline electric multiple unit) passenger train was heading to Bilaspur from Gevra (in neighbouring Korba district). Follow LIVE updates.

Bilaspur district collector Sanjay Agrawal, while confirming the toll to the news agency ANI, said that 16 to 17 were in serious condition.

"A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here... 16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying out rescue operations," Agrawal said.

The Railways has announced an ex gratia compensation of ₹10 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, ₹5 lakh for those seriously injured, and ₹1 lakh for passengers who sustained minor injuries.

The railway authorities said all available resources have been mobilised at the site, and necessary measures are being taken to provide medical treatment to the injured

What caused the accident?

Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Arun Sao said that the goods train was stationary when the passenger train collided with it from behind.

“The engine is in the front coach, and some passengers also sit there. That coach has been damaged…” he pointed out.

According to the Railways, the accident occurred when the passenger train appeared to have overshot a red signal, as per the preliminary assessment by the authorities.

“Passing Signal at Danger by MEMU train seems to be the reason in the preliminary assessment by railway authorities,” a press note from the Railway Board stated.

“A detailed inquiry into the incident will be conducted at the level of the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) to ascertain the exact cause and recommend necessary corrective actions,” it added.