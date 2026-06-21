What led to Great Indian Bustard conservation programme? Congress leader shares throwback

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday shared a throwback post, recalling the then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's flight to Rajasthan's Udaipur, a journey which included a Hindustan Times report that led to a conservation programme for the Great Indian Bustard, locally known as Godawan. The Great Indian Bustard, scientifically called Ardeotis nigriceps, is a critically endangered bird. (bnhs.org)

The Great Indian Bustard, scientifically called Ardeotis nigriceps, is a critically endangered bird. It is often considered an indicator of the health of our grasslands.

In a post on X, Ramesh said that Indira Gandhi visited Haldighati 50 years ago, on June 21, 1976, to mark the 400th anniversary of the famed battle in the region that made Maharana Pratap inspirational and immortal.

"On the morning flight to Udaipur she happened to come across the day’s edition of the Hindustan Times. The front page carried an unusual picture—that of the Great Indian Bustard that was facing near-extinction. There was a news report on page 4 that she also read," Ramesh added.

ALSO READ | Great Indian Bustard chick goes missing in Kutch: Forest officials

The Congress leader further said that, having read the report, Gandhi reached Udaipur and met with some bird enthusiasts led by Harsh Vardhan, who was a member of the Rajasthan Wildlife Board at the time.

"This sequence of events triggered the conservation programme for the Great Indian Bustard as well as steps to establish the sprawling Desert National Park near Jaisalmer and Barmer," Ramesh said.