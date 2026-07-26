'Long way to go': What next for CJP leaders after Jantar Mantar protest

The resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan may have brought the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) 36-day agitation to an end, but the organisation's leaders insist the movement itself is far from over. From taking its campaign to the grassroots to pushing for education reforms, CJP leaders say the protests marked only the first chapter of a much larger mission.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke celebrates after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned and took responsibility for the NEET paper leak, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. (PTI)

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Calling off the nationwide agitation on Saturday after the Centre accepted one of its key demands, CJP leaders struck a common note, that Pradhan's resignation was not the destination but the beginning of a longer journey.

CJP leader Dipke said ending the protest did not mean the movement had ended. "This is just the beginning. The Cockroach Janata Party has a long way to go," he write on X.

He also demanded compensation for the families of students who died by suicide amid the examination controversy.

"Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. But the families of the children who committed suicide should receive compensation of one crore rupees. They should get it. One crore rupees compensation to all those families," Dipke said.

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{{^usCountry}} However, the Centre has agreed to provide the maximum possible compensation to the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the Centre has agreed to provide the maximum possible compensation to the families of the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

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He further demanded action against police personnel over the clashes during the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march.

Echoing the sentiment, CJP spokesperson Neha Bora said the movement had demonstrated the power of collective action by young people. "United youth can bring about change. This is not the end, but a new beginning," she told India Today.

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said the organisation would continue raising issues affecting young people while pushing for reforms in education and governance.

"The movement would continue to raise issues concerning the youth and work towards reforms in education and governance," Das told PTI.

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Speaking to NDTV, Das said entering electoral politics was not the group's immediate priority.

"There are 750-800 political parties and none of them can fulfil the youth's aspirations. And we want to take this movement to the grassroots so that, be it any political party or political leader in power, they will be able to work for the youth and fulfil their demands. That is our agenda right now," he said.

Also Read: From the first sit-in to the final breakthrough: A blow-by-blow account of CJP's Jantar Mantar protests

Politics not ruled out

While the organisation said its immediate focus remained on expanding the movement, CJP leader Ranka did not dismiss the possibility of entering politics in the future.

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Asked by India Today whether the Cockroach Janta Party could eventually become a political party, Ranka replied, "The only thing I've learnt in my short career in public life and politics is never say no. Never say no."

He, however, stressed that the immediate priority remained reforming the country's education system.

"This has not ended. This is just getting started. We will not stop till the education system of this country is fixed, and that's a promise," Ranka said.

Also Read: The faces of CJP movement that drove big change: Boston graduate, IITian, JNU scholar, investigative journalist

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(With inputs from agencies)