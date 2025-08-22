What Supreme Court said about feeding stray dogs on streets

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that feeding stray dogs will not be permitted on the streets and directed the municipal authorities of Delhi-NCR to create dedicated spaces for it. An animal lover feeds sweets to a stray dog after the Supreme Court's (SC) verdict on the strays, at Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 22, 2025.(PTI)

“Under no condition shall the feeding of stray dogs on the streets be permitted,” a three-judge special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath said.

The bench, which also comprises Justices Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria, said that anyone found feeding stray dogs on the streets would be prosecuted under the relevant legal framework.

“The aforesaid directions are being issued in view of the reports regarding untoward incidents caused by unregulated feeding of stray dogs and to ensure that the practice of feeding dogs on roads and in public places is eliminated, as the said practice creates great difficulties for the common man walking on the streets,” the top court said in its order.

The top court further directed for the installation of notice boards near designated feeding areas, specifying the area was meant to feed stray dogs.

The court passed the directions as it modified its earlier directive on the handling of stray dogs in Delhi-NCR, clarifying that canines picked up under its August 11 order will be released after sterilisation and immunisation, except those suffering from rabies or displaying aggressive behaviour.

While the earlier two-judge bench had barred authorities from releasing captured strays and had warned of contempt proceedings for any laxity, the latest order lifted that prohibition, bringing a significant change in the interim framework.

The bench also widened the scope of the case beyond Delhi-NCR, directing that the matter be treated as pan-India.

“It is still an interim direction. We have expanded the scope pan-India and have issued notices to all states and UTs, notices to concerned departments, since there are various similar matters pending before this court so that a national policy could be framed to deal with the issue. We have suggested some modifications in the previous order,” Justice Nath, who read out the operative part of the order in open court, said.