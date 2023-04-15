What was your role in liquor policy formulation, CBI likely to ask Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was not named by either CBI or ED in the cases they filed in connection with the excise policy. Kejriwal has been summoned for questioning on Sunday at the CBI office as a witness. Amid an intense political tussle between the BJP and the AAP over the summons to Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister on Saturday said people are being tortured in the custody to take the name of Kejriwal. Read | On Kejriwal's perjury case threat, Rijiju says, ‘And if court convicts you?’ The CBI is likely to question Arvind Kejriwal on the statements of other witnesses in the case.(Amit Sharma )

Why Kejriwal has been summoned

Officials, as quoted by news agency PTI, said that the CBI may ask the chief minister about how the policy was formulated -- about the 'untraceable' file which was slated to be put before the Council of Ministers. The file was not placed before the Council of Ministers.

Kejriwal may be asked questions on the statements of other accused.

What was Kejriwal's role in the formulation of the excise policy, he may be asked.

Was he aware that the policy was allegedly influenced to favour some liquor businessmen and the South liquor lobby, Kejriwal may be asked.

Kejriwal may also be asked if he was involved in the formulation of the policy before it was given approval.

What is the Delhi liquor policy case?

The liquor policy 2021-22 came into effect in November 2021 and was scrapped in July 2022. In the policy, the government had no role in the business and the private liquor vends were made the main players. However, it was alleged that there were procedural lapses and Manish Sisodia has been named as the prime accused.

On Saturday, Kejriwal said there was no evidence as there was no scam. The same liquor policy was introduced in Punjab and it increased revenue, Kejriwal said.

