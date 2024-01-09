What will be the impact of current row on tourism in Maldives and Lakshadweep

Amid tensions arising from remarks by Maldivian politicians regarding PM Modi and his Lakshadweep visit, various entities including the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s Aviation and Tourism Committee, travel agency EaseMyTrip, the Israeli embassy, and numerous celebrities have aligned with the ‘Visit Lakshadweep’ campaign. Additionally, the travel body and EaseMyTrip have also advocated for a boycott of Maldives. Maldives consistently draws higher tourist volumes, notably from India, compared to the relatively modest tourist activity in Lakshadweep. (File)

Chairman of ATC Subhash Goyal in an appeal made on Monday asked several tourism trade associations such as the Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO), Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI), Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), Association of Domestic Tour Operators (ADTOI) and MICE Agents to “stop promoting Maldives in view of the anti-India feelings expressed by the Ministers of Maldives.”

Goyal proposed alternative destinations like Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bali, and Phuket, highlighting their attractiveness. He recommended that Indian carriers suspend Maldives operations, prioritizing the Udaan Scheme for Lakshadweep. He further urged the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India(FHRAI) and the Hotel Association of India to “seriously look at investing in Lakshadweep Islands as in the future it will give better returns on investment than Maldives.”

Nishant Pitti, CEO of EaseMyTrip, declared on social media X (formerly Twitter), “In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings,” prompting the #BoycottMaldives trend as Indian travellers cancelled trips. The Israeli embassy also took to Twitter and affirmed their past involvement in Lakshadweep for a government-backed desalination project, expressing immediate readiness to resume work. Celebrities from the Indian film industry and sports also tweeted in support of the “Visit Lakshadweep” campaign to endorse the Indian island.

Data of tourists for Maldives and Lakshwadeep

Tourism statistics from the Maldives and Lakshadweep showcase distinct trends in visitor numbers over recent years. In the Maldives, Indian tourist arrivals displayed fluctuations but generally increased from 2017 to 2021, peaking at 290,920 visitors in 2020-2021 before slightly dropping to 241,369 in 2021-2022. India consistently held the largest market share in Maldives tourism since 2019. In contrast, Lakshadweep’s tourism figures fluctuated across foreign and domestic visitors. While domestic tourism showed consistent growth, reaching 18,590 in 2021-2022, foreign tourism remained limited, with only two visitors during the same period. This disparity in tourist numbers highlights a substantial contrast in the attractiveness and accessibility of these destinations, with the Maldives consistently drawing higher tourist volumes, notably from India, compared to the relatively modest tourist activity in Lakshadweep.

Problems with Lakshwadeep Tourism Infrastructure

Lakshadweep faces unique challenges regarding tourism infrastructure. Accessing the archipelago isn’t straightforward for tourists including Indian nationals. Air India operates daily flights from Kochi to Agatti, the main entry point. Alternatively, a cruise ship journey from Kochi can take up to 18 hours. Entry for Indian tourists requires a permit obtained through specified channels like SPORTS (Society for Promotion of Nature Tourism and Sports) and approved travel agents, alongside bookings at state-run hotels. The permit necessitates an email submission of specific documents like hotel bookings and valid identification (passport or Aadhar card). Foreigners can secure entry permits solely with an Indian tourist visa.

The island typically limits tourist stays to a maximum of 7 days, and visitors must be accompanied by local agents.

Internet connectivity is limited on the islands, with only BSNL offering service. Other cellular network data does not function, rendering digital payment methods impractical. Property ownership is restricted to Lakshadweep residents, barring “Non-Lakshadweep” individuals from purchasing property, contributing to the absence of standard resort chains on the islands.

Why could the boycott spell trouble for Lakshwadeep?

The Lakshadweep archipelago, housing approximately 65,000 residents across ten islands, faces controversy over a tourism project similar to the Maldivian model, initiated in 2021 under the Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation. Despite criticism from locals and environmentalists over potential harm to the delicate coral ecosystem and local livelihoods, the administration proceeds with global tenders for constructing around 230 beach villas, 140 water villas, and a 370-room villa across Suheli, Minicoy, and Kadmat islands. This move bypasses the requirement for an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) report, crucial for public scrutiny before such large-scale endeavours. The concerns about the project’s impact align with a 2021 study by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, projecting substantial land loss (up to 60% along the shorelines of Kavaratti and Minicoy) by the century’s end. Furthermore, the 2014 Justice Raveendran Committee Report emphasised prioritising the protection of corals and ecosystems from human-induced threats like waste disposal, tourism, and sand mining.