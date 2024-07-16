‘When I saw the video…’: Complainant on Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina over 'mocking' disabled people

A complaint was filed against former Indian cricket team players Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina after they posted their take on the viral Tauba Tauba trend. The video showed the three cricketers grooving to Vicky Kaushal's latest song, but their awkward movements sparked a row when people accused them of mocking the disabled with their video. Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh(Twitter)

The National Council for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) filed a complaint against the three veteran cricketers in the Amar Colony police station in Delhi on Monday. The complaint was filed by the executive director of the disability rights group, Arman Ali.

While speaking about filing a complaint against the cricketers, Arman Ali said that the video featuring Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina was “an insult to more than 10 crore disabled people of India".

“When I saw the video of Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina where they were pretending like disabled, kind of mockery on a viral song, I think it's an insult to more than 10 crore disabled people of India,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

“Harbhajan Singh is an MP, and he should raise his voice for the disabled, but what kind of video he is making?... In India, there is an acute lack of awareness concerning disabilities. You are spreading myth and making fun of them and that's why I have filed a complaint,” Arman Ali added.

Apart from the three cricketers, the complaint also mentions Meta India's Sandhya Devanathan. The police complaint said that Instagram (owned by Meta) is violating the Information Technology Act by allowing such content to be posted online.

The former cricketers shared the video on Instagram after India Champions beat Pakistan Champions by five wickets in the World Championship of Legends final. In the video, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh and Raina are seen limping and holding their backs to show the physical toll taken by the matches on their bodies.

"Body ki Tauba Tauba ho Gayi in 15 days legends cricket... Every part of the body is sore. Straight competition to our brothers @vickykaushal09 @karanaujla our version of Tauba Tauba dance. What a SONG," the caption of the video read.

Social media users and disability rights groups found the video to be poor taste, alleging that the cricketers are mocking people with disabilities. After taking down the video, Harbhajan Singh also issued an apology regarding the viral clip, clarifying that it was not meant to hurt sentiments of the disabled.

“Just wanted to clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiments. We respect every individual and community And this video was just to reflect to our bodies after playing continues cricket for 15days. SORE bodies.. we r not trying to insult or offend anyone.. still if people think we hv done something wrong, All I can say from my side SORRY to everyone..plz let's stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all,” he posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)