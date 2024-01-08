close_game
close_game
News / India News / ‘…when we have Lakshadweep & Andaman’: Indian business leaders on Maldives row

‘…when we have Lakshadweep & Andaman’: Indian business leaders on Maldives row

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jan 08, 2024 07:24 AM IST

After a massive backlash, the Maldives government on Sunday suspended three deputy ministers for derogatory posts on PM Modi and India.

Chiming in on the controversy sparked by tweets from now-suspended deputy ministers of the Maldives government – they made offensive social media posts on prime minister Narendra Modi and India in general after the PM's endorsement of Lakshadweep as a tourist destination – Indian business leaders wondered why Indian tourists ‘pay so much’ for the island nation, despite destinations such as Lakshadweep and Andaman in the country itself.

Tweets on PM Modi's by Lakshadweep visit by Maldivian ministers triggered backlash from Indian social media users (Image courtesy: @adarpoonawalla/X)
Tweets on PM Modi's by Lakshadweep visit by Maldivian ministers triggered backlash from Indian social media users (Image courtesy: @adarpoonawalla/X)

Also Read: Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers over remarks against India and its leadership

“I am obsessed with the potential of Indian tourism…the answer is (1) infrastructure and (2) marketing. The PM’s recent visit has put the spotlight on these destinations. Our hotel brands have shown us time and again that we know how to do luxury like no one else. Let’s take the best of Indian hospitality to build a world class tourism experience,” Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, posted on X.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) wrote: “Our country has so many magnificent tourist destinations, with unimaginable potential; yet to be fully explored. Can any of you guess this Indian tourist haven, just from the pictures I’ve posted?”

Meanwhile, travel portal EaseMyTrip announced it was putting on hold all flight bookings to the archipelago.

“In solidarity with our nation, @EasMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings,” Co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti stated on the social media platform.

The Maldives deputy ministers' remarks infuriated not only Indians – among them sportspersons and actors – with many even cancelling their bookings, these were condemned by Maldivian politicians as well.

Also Read: From defence to infra development, how India has always stood with Maldives

In recent years, Maldives has seen a tilt towards China.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out