‘…when we have Lakshadweep & Andaman’: Indian business leaders on Maldives row

Chiming in on the controversy sparked by tweets from now-suspended deputy ministers of the Maldives government – they made offensive social media posts on prime minister Narendra Modi and India in general after the PM's endorsement of Lakshadweep as a tourist destination – Indian business leaders wondered why Indian tourists ‘pay so much’ for the island nation, despite destinations such as Lakshadweep and Andaman in the country itself. Tweets on PM Modi's by Lakshadweep visit by Maldivian ministers triggered backlash from Indian social media users (Image courtesy: @adarpoonawalla/X)

“I am obsessed with the potential of Indian tourism…the answer is (1) infrastructure and (2) marketing. The PM’s recent visit has put the spotlight on these destinations. Our hotel brands have shown us time and again that we know how to do luxury like no one else. Let’s take the best of Indian hospitality to build a world class tourism experience,” Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, posted on X.

Adar Poonawalla, CEO, Serum Institute of India (SII) wrote: “Our country has so many magnificent tourist destinations, with unimaginable potential; yet to be fully explored. Can any of you guess this Indian tourist haven, just from the pictures I’ve posted?”

Meanwhile, travel portal EaseMyTrip announced it was putting on hold all flight bookings to the archipelago.

“In solidarity with our nation, @EasMyTrip has suspended all Maldives flight bookings,” Co-founder and CEO Nishant Pitti stated on the social media platform.

The Maldives deputy ministers' remarks infuriated not only Indians – among them sportspersons and actors – with many even cancelling their bookings, these were condemned by Maldivian politicians as well.

In recent years, Maldives has seen a tilt towards China.