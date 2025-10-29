When will Delhi attempt next cloud seeding trial? IIT Kanpur Director responds

A day after two cloud seeding trials failed to yield any results, Manindra Agrawal, IIT Kanpur Director, has said that cloud seeding trials will be carried out in Delhi once the moisture content in clouds reaches at least 40 per cent to 50 per cent. A view of aircraft for cloud seeding in Delhi, take off from Kanpur, on Tuesday. (ANI video)

His remark comes even as the Delhi government paused the exercise on Wednesday citing low moisture content in clouds.

Speaking to ANI, Agrawal said that there is no prediction for such a high moisture content tomorrow (October 30), but expressed hope that it could occur in the next three to four days.

“We are hoping for a cloud cover over the next 4-5 days and we have kept the aircraft ready in Meerut so that at short notice we can fly. Generally, it will be in the East and North parts of Delhi only. We cannot go West or South because of the airport, and we can't go to the Central area because of the VIP area,” Manindra Agrawal told ANI.