Home / India News / Passengers returning from Ukraine can travel via Qatar, says Centre
india news

Passengers returning from Ukraine can travel via Qatar, says Centre

Separately, civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said special flights to the eastern European nation will resume whenever it reopens its airspace.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file)
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (PTI file)
Published on Feb 24, 2022 05:56 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Passengers returning from Ukraine to India can travel via Doha under India's bilateral air bubble agreement with Qatar, India's embassy to the Gulf nation announced on Thursday, citing information received by it from the civil aviation ministry.

Also Read | 'Bring our people back home': States urge Centre after Russia attacks Ukraine

“Government of India, Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed passengers traveling from Ukraine to travel by transit under India-Qatar bilateral air bubble arrangement,” India in Qatar posted on Twitter.

 

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday special flights for Ukraine will resume once the eastern European nation reopens its airspace which it closed earlier today in the wake of Russia launching a ‘military offensive’  inside its neighbour's territory.

“Flights were flown to Ukraine earlier. Today also flights were flown but after three hours, once things started escalating, those flights returned. Whenever the airspace opens, we'll fly again,” Scindia said, according to news agency ANI.

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jyotiraditya scindia russia ukraine crisis qatar + 1 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out