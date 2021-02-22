IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Can’t afford Mumbai rent, says Varavara Rao’s family on court’s bail condition
Poet Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
Poet Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
india news

Can’t afford Mumbai rent, says Varavara Rao’s family on court’s bail condition

Varavara RAo's brother-in-law said the poet has no relatives in Mumbai who could take care of him during the bail period.
READ FULL STORY
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:53 PM IST

The family of octogenarian Pendyala Varavara Rao, noted revolutionary poet, is relieved that the Bombay High Court on Monday granted medical bail to him in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, but it has another worry on its hands: where to house him in Mumbai. The court order said that the poet cannot go back to Hyderabad, his home.

“It is really a big relief for all of us that he would be out of jail after a gap of more than two-and-a-half years. But it is unfortunate that the court did not grant him permission to return to his home in Hyderabad during the bail period,” Rao’s brother-in-law N Venugopal, who is also a poet and writer, said.

While observing that it was a "genuine and fit" case for granting relief to Rao in view of his advanced age and inadequate facilities in the jail, the high court refused to allow him to go to Hyderabad, saying “sending him back to where he belongs is fraught with the risk of his presence being used by those allegedly associated with him”.

Rao was also directed not to issue any statements or speak to the media, both print and electronic.

Rao’s wife Hemalatha, who is waging a legal battle in the court against his arrest, is presently in Mumbai, awaiting his release. “The court has asked him to furnish a bail bond of 50,000 and we are in the process of completing those formalities. We are expecting that he would be released by Tuesday,” Venugopal said.

Brother-in-law Venugopal said Rao has no relatives in Mumbai who could take care of him during the bail period.

“It is a tricky situation for the family. He cannot afford to take a house on rent to stay there. And given the sensitivity of the case, we are not sure he would even get a house on rent in Mumbai. Since he doesn’t require hospitalisation, he cannot be kept in hospital either,” Venugopal said.

Rao’s three daughters – Sahaja, Anala and Pavana – have their own families in Hyderabad. “They have to go to Mumbai in turns to take care of their father. In the given situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is risky for them, too,” he said.

According to Venugopal, there are two more cases pending against Rao – one in connection with a 2005 Maoist attack case in Pavagada in Kolar district of Karnataka and another case of trucks burning at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra in 2016. The revolutionary poet has been facing trial in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case of January 1, 2018, and also on charges of being part of a plot hatched by Maoists to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He was arrested by the Pune police first in August 2018 and after he was released on bail following a court order, he was rearrested in November 2018. He was first lodged in the Yeravada Jail in Pune and later moved to Taloja jail in Mumbai.

In May, Rao tested positive for Covid-19 and was shifted to JJ Hospital from Taloja jail.

In July last year, his family members issued a statement saying Rao’s health condition deteriorated and he appeared to be in a state of delirium and hallucination. “He was talking about the funeral of his father and mother, the events that happened seven decades and four decades ago respectively,” Hemalatha said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo/PTI)
Union home minister Amit Shah (File Photo/PTI)
india news

Amit Shah reviews Covid-19 situation as some states report spike in cases

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:52 PM IST
The review meeting was also attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and top officials of the two ministries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The commission has made the suggestion in a document it uploaded on its website for those appearing for the national ‘cow science exam’ to be held on February 25.( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
The commission has made the suggestion in a document it uploaded on its website for those appearing for the national ‘cow science exam’ to be held on February 25.( Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/For Representative Purposes Only)
india news

'Use cow-dung CNG to get cheap energy': National cow commission

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:48 PM IST
The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog or RKA (national cow commission) has proposed cow-dung CNG pumps for vehicles, bull semen banks and cow tourism as part of their initiative to encourage "cow entrepreneurship".
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farmers' stir against the laws will continue till the time the Centre accepts their demands of repealing the legislations, Tikait said(ANI)
The farmers' stir against the laws will continue till the time the Centre accepts their demands of repealing the legislations, Tikait said(ANI)
india news

When crowds gather, governments get changed: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

PTI, Sonipat
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:35 PM IST
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader also warned that the government could find it difficult to stay in power if the new agri-marketing laws are not repealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli.(PTI Photo)
File photo: Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Oli.(PTI Photo)
india news

Nepal opens border for Indians, registration and Covid-19 report must for entry

By Mohan Rajput, Rudrapur
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • The border was sealed from both the side in March but India had provided some relaxation to the Nepalese to cross the border.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during his visit to Kerala on Monday.(ANI Photo)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a gathering during his visit to Kerala on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rahul Gandhi explains how 3 farm laws will hurt agriculture sector

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
Gandhi also held a tractor rally from Thrikkaipetta to Muttil to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poet Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
Poet Varavara Rao. (HT PHOTO)
india news

‘Where in Mumbai?’: Varavara Rao's family as court declines Hyderabad return

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:52 PM IST
Varavara RAo's brother-in-law said the poet has no relatives in Mumbai who could take care of him during the bail period.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image.
Representational Image.
india news

Odisha: 22 years after gangrape case, last of the 3 accused arrested from Maharashtra

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:37 PM IST
Bhubaneswar-Cuttack police commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi said Bibekananda Biswal alias Biban, one of the three accused in the 1999 gangrape, was arrested from Amby Valley in Lonavala where he was working as a plumber
READ FULL STORY
Close
"We have instructed health officials to mandate the wearing of face masks and maintain social distancing," J Radhakrishnan (center, in picture) said.(Twitter)
"We have instructed health officials to mandate the wearing of face masks and maintain social distancing," J Radhakrishnan (center, in picture) said.(Twitter)
india news

Tamil Nadu steps up vigil along border as Covid-19 cases surge in Kerala

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:28 PM IST
The state health department continues to aggressively test for the virus and is involved in tracing the contacts, as it is determined to further bring down the cases, Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Small arms and gun making equipment seized from a Maoist gun factory in Munger on Monday.(Munger Police )
Small arms and gun making equipment seized from a Maoist gun factory in Munger on Monday.(Munger Police )
india news

Bihar police bust Maoist gun factory in Munger, probe supply links

By Avinash Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:32 PM IST
  • Police will also probe if the weapons made in the gun factory were being supplied to Maoists in other districts or states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)
Former CM and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (File photo)
india news

PDP elects Mehbooba Mufti as party chief for another term

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:03 PM IST
The party was formed by Mufti’s father and former J&K chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in 1999 after leaving the Congress. PDP went on to form the government along with the Congress in 2003 and later, in 2015, with the BJP
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel deployed outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case.(PTI)
Police personnel deployed outside TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's residence after a CBI team reached his house in connection with an investigation into an alleged coal smuggling case.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law questioned by CBI today

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:51 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Mauritius minister Alan Ganoo during his visit to Mauritius. (ANI)
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with Mauritius minister Alan Ganoo during his visit to Mauritius. (ANI)
india news

India extends $100 mn line of credit for defence equipment to Mauritius

By Rezaul H Laskar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:42 PM IST
The CECPA, signed by India’s commerce secretary Anup Wadhawan and Mauritius foreign secretary Haymandoyal Dillum, is India’s first free trade agreement with any African country
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP’s Ravindra Jugran addressing the media at the party office on the membership figures on Monday. (HT photo)
AAP’s Ravindra Jugran addressing the media at the party office on the membership figures on Monday. (HT photo)
india news

Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal campaign a success; over 100,000 joined us: AAP

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s “Uttarakhand Mein Bhi Kejriwal” membership campaign in the state has succeeded in getting 103,000 new members since its launch on February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Hoogly.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in West Bengal's Hoogly.(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)
india news

PM Modi inaugurates several railway projects in West Bengal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:01 PM IST
"We will build a Bengal where religion and ability will be respected. We will build a Bengal where everyone is developed," PM Modi said in his address.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIA headquarters at in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
NIA headquarters at in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
india news

NIA files chargesheet against 2 Lashkar operatives in conspiracy case

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 04:30 PM IST
The NIA said that the two people named today were involved in criminal conspiracy along with other accused in supporting and furthering the cause of the terror groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP