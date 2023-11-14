‘Which foreign glasses are they wearing': PM Modi's full-blown attack on Congress from poll-bound MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday doubled down on attacking the Congress in two back-to-back rallies in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh where he also expressed confidence that the BJP will hold on to the turf for second consecutive term given the ‘love and trust’ from people. He reiterated his promises to the public and also announced the Centre's proposed ₹24,000 crore-worth welfare scheme for tribals in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(ANI)

In Betul, the Prime Minister came down on Congress and said the party is turning to seers to revive its fortunes in the run-up to the assembly elections, but the 'Congress knows that its fake promises won't work in front of Modi's guarantees'. He also attacked the grand old party on a number of issues including the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, law against triple talaq and the construction of Ram temple saying the Congress never believed they will turn into a reality.

Lauding the achievements India made in the last couple of years, PM Modi slammed Congress and asked which ‘foreign glasses’ are they wearing for them to not being able to see the country's development.

“A 'mahagyani' (super knowledgeable) leader from the Congress yesterday said the people of India have 'Made in China' mobile phones...moorkhon ka sardar (king of fools)...in which world are the living. They have the disease of not seeing their country's achievements,” he said, adding that the Congress is flying in the air as they don't have the idea of ground realities.

Expressing confidence over the ‘love and trust’ of people, the PM said in Shajapur that it is ‘disturbing the sleep of a lot of people’. "Smiles have disappeared from the faces of a few people. They seem very sad. Look at their TV interviews, listen to their words--what have you made of Congress," he said.

In the end, he reiterated one of his major poll promises to lift the country's economy to the third position if he is voted to power in the Centre for the third term.

Madhya Pradesh is set to undergo polls on November 17 and the counting of votes will take place on December 3. Voters will choose legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies.

